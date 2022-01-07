Fatty liver: 5 fruits that you should incorporate into your diet to improve it

Fatty liver disease occurs when triglycerides and fatty acids are excessively retained in liver cells. This health problem occurs in people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and also bad cholesterol. This pathology has serious consequences for the human being, therefore specialists suggest carrying out a healthy diet incorporating the following 5 fruit.

The first of the fruit Suggested is the pear, as it is rich in water and has a high content of fructose, which is the sugar found in vegetables. It also provides large amounts of insoluble and soluble fiber, promoting the regulation of intestinal function and avoiding constipation. In addition, the pear has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, while the daily consumption of two of these fruits covers 20% of the recommended intake of vitamin C.

Tamarind is rich in fiber and it is suggested to add it to healthy diet To lose weight. When mixed with gastric juices, it will guarantee a satiety effect on the body. It will also benefit the health of the fatty liver as it also contains antioxidant properties. On the other hand, experts recommend melon juice and papaya seeds, since this combination allows the intestinal absorption of fats and vitamins before eliminating toxic substances and excess cholesterol.

Strawberries will collaborate in reducing the effects of fatty liver Since it is rich in fiber, it has vitamin C and antioxidant substances, thus strengthening the immune system. Its acids represent an antiseptic and anti-inflammatory action, therefore the intake of 8 strawberries a day will help improve liver health, while the water it contains will help prevent fluid retention.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, lemon has fundamental properties with regard to vitamin C and antioxidants, making it one of the fruit most recommended within the healthy diet. Citrus helps protect the fatty liver of injuries generated by excessive alcohol consumption. In addition, its acids collaborate in the decomposition of food in the stomach