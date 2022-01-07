Farewell to Peter Bogdanovich, genius and figure of the generation that changed Hollywood

“All the good movies have already been made,” says young film director Sammy Michaels with some disappointment as he watches. The Criminal Code (1931), one of Howard Hawks’s films made before the imposition of the “production code” that made censorship official in Hollywood. Sammy is one of the characters in Targets (1968), the debut of Peter bogdanovich in the cinema, in a film made under the auspices of Roger Corman.

That Bogdanovich himself plays Sammy Michaels seems like a curious sign about his own career: he is a new director accepting the preeminence of classic cinema. That is what Bogdanovich dedicated himself to in his cinema: to make us understand that from his point of view all contemporary feature films are tributes and visits to the history of an art that he respects and values.

It all undoubtedly begins with his training and his cinephile origins. He was born on July 30, 1939, the son of two immigrants – a Serbian and an Austrian – newcomers to New York who fled the Nazis. Although in the beginning he was an actor whose learning he received from the iconic actress and legendary method teacher Stella Adler, who led him to have a presence on television and off-Broadway theater, the truth is that his was the cinema.

“He liked to boast that between the ages of thirteen, when he started the tabs, and thirty, when he stopped making them, he had a total of 5,316. ​​Later, Peter would brag to Bob Benton and others: ‘I’ve seen all the movies Americans worth seeing. ‘ His favorites – Red River, Citizen Kane, Rio Bravo – he saw them several times. Citizen Kane was the film that made me want to be a director ”, according to Peter Biskind in his famous book Cool Bikers, Wild Bulls: The Generation That Changed Hollywood (2000).

He got a job as a programmer at the New York Theater (there he saw Shades, by Cassavetes, the film that opened a path through which authorship entered Hollywood), then at the city’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and in 1962 he married the costume designer Polly Platt, who supported him in his cinephile passion. He started writing monographs for the museum and was linked to the magazine Esquire to make the film section following in the footsteps of his admired collaborators from Cahiers du Cinéma: Francois Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard, Claude Chabrol and Jacques Rivette, who had created the Nouvelle Vague. Between 1961 and 1963 he wrote two books on Welles, Hawks and Hitchcock, but he wanted something else.

When he arrived in Los Angeles in 1964, he contacted publicists to invite him to movie premieres and thus meet people from the industry. SPECIAL

It was in June 1964 when he moved to Los Angeles with his wife, seeking to improve his chances of joining the film industry. He contacted publicists, press agents, and was invited to previews and premieres, hoping to gain access to Hollywood’s inner circles: he wore used Jerry Lewis suits, on Sundays he had breakfast at Fritz Lang’s guests.

“I saw Hawks do The Golden ya hitchcock do Birds. At that time there were still no film schools; I learned to direct by watching these directors. I went to a preview of The man who killed Liberty Valance, and I knew I was watching the last great movie of Hollywood’s Golden Age, “Bogdanovich told Biskind.

It was in one of those press shows where he met the king of series B, Roger Corman, who knew and admired his texts in Esquire. Corman invited him to join the filming of The wild angels (1966) as an assistant, but ended up rewriting the script while the film was in production. Corman himself was the one who prompted him to direct Targets, also known as The hero is on the loose. Platt, mother of his daughter Antonia, co-wrote and assisted in the creation of the film.

The shoot itself has its curiosities. The English actor Boris Karloff (the famous interpreter of Frankenstein) owed him two days of filming and Corman offered it to Bogdanovich, suggesting that he shoot about twenty or thirty minutes with Karloff, using part of the footage from a gothic horror film of his called The Terror (1962), where Karloff and Jack Nicholson appeared, and who also filmed another forty additional minutes to round off, in pieces, a feature film that told the story of a sniper, modeled on the figure of Charles Whitman, a former marine who in 1966 he opened fire from the tower of the University of Texas at Austin and killed fourteen people, having killed his mother and wife.

Boris Karloff and Peter Bogdanovich on the set of Targets. SPECIAL

Bogdanovich was given a budget of $ 125,000 and a fortnight to complete the job. What resulted from that amalgamation was really interesting: two films in one that reflect on the twilight of gothic terror replaced in the collective unconscious by the viscerality of contemporary psychopaths.

The success of Targets and the good pulse of its director caught the attention of BBS, the company founded by Bob Rafelson, Bert Schneider and Stephen Blauner and which was financing the authors of what was to be called “the new Hollywood.” With them he would make his second feature film The Last Picture Show (1971), based on the novel by Larry McMurtry published in 1966.

“The most admirable film shot by a young American director since Citizen Kane”Wrote the review of Newsweek about that film that was a love song to the cinemas in small cities and towns, a monument to nostalgia and the passing of life, which also elevated the model Cybill Shepherd. During filming, Bogdanovich fell madly in love with Shepherd and dynamited their marriage. That black and white cinephile elegy, very close in its essence to the Nouvelle Vague, achieved eight Oscar nominations, and launched its entire cast: in addition to Shepherd, Jeff Bridges, Ellen Burstyn and Randy Quaid.

Barbra Streisand immediately wanted to shoot with him, who even already had an idea of ​​a romantic comedy in the style of Howard Hawks: contrasting characters, war of the sexes and wills, fast and crazy dialogues. Warner Brothers funded the project, in which Ryan O’Neal – Streisand’s partner at the time – would be a co-star. The film that was brought to life with these elements was What’s Up, Doc? (1972), a confusion of identities and briefcases, as crazy and hilarious now as it was at the time of its premiere.

During the filming of The Last Picture Show he fell madly in love with model Cybill Shepherd. SPECIAL

Despite the rejection that Barbra Streisand has always felt for her, What’s Up, Doc? was an absolute box office success the year it was released, surpassed only by The Godfather (1972), which, by the way, was a feature film that Bogdanovich did not want to make.

After collapsing the project of an ambitious western that he intended to shoot with John Wayne, James Stewart and Henry Fonda, he is given the task of bringing Joe David Brown’s novel to the screen, Addie pray, under the title of Paper moon (1973), which became a vehicle for the showcasing of Ryan O’Neal and his little daughter Tatum. In addition, with this film Bogdanovich now has his own production company, The Directors Company, created by him, William Friedkin and Francis Ford Coppola, in association with Paramount Pictures.

Each director enjoys absolute freedom to make the film they want, if it does not exceed a budget of three million dollars. Paramount will distribute the resulting feature films, which in theory were thought to be four for each director. Bogdanovich did Paper moon Y Daisy miller (1974) and Coppola did The conversation (1974). The latter two’s poor box office results and the lack of a common purpose, in an age when being a rebellious, independent author was the ideal, brought the company down.

Later, At long last love (1975), a tribute to the Lubitsch-style musical, was also a failure. His passion for Shepherd did not help his good judgment. Nickelodeon (1976) became his last film for a major studio, and then came They all laughed (1981), which he shot with Audrey Hepburn and a Miss Playboy, Dorothy Stratten, who became his lover, but her husband, Paul Snider, murdered her (and later committed suicide) when he found out about the affair with the director.

Still from Paper Moon. SPECIAL

With this film he went bankrupt after taking over production and distribution (five million dollars) and failing at the box office: “Everyone laughed was the happiest and saddest experience of my life,” says the director in his book. The director is the star, “that tragedy changed my life forever, and for a time it darkened it to almost annihilation.”

The funny thing is that three years later, he married Louise Stratten, Dorothy’s sister, which led to a multitude of more or less public gossip. “Few people have understood this relationship beyond four superficial ideas about substitutions and replacements. But why would they understand? ”Said the author, whose marriage to second Stratten ended in 2001.

After the mental and economic depression, Bogdanovich has made only a couple of estimable films (although far from its beginnings): Mask (1985) and Noises off! (1992); a failed echo of the past: Texasville (1991) —sequel to The Last Picture Show-; a decidedly minor nice musical: That thing called love (1993); countless throwaway TV movies, and you’ve seen one of his films premiered directly on video: Illegally yours (1988). So perhaps he should stay with his role as an actor in the now mythical The Sopranos, where for several seasons he has served as the psychiatrist’s psychiatrist.

Bogdanovich was always surrounded by bankruptcies, love affairs and the occasional scandal. And intelligence mixed with ego. At the Venice Film Festival in 2014 where he presented his penultimate film She’s funny that way He recounted: “I love those comedies from the 1950s, not the current ones about colleagues or sexual bullshit. Comedy is much more difficult than drama, without a doubt. The great Tallulah Bankhead used to say: ‘An onion makes you cry. Show me a vegetable that will make you laugh. ‘ It was tremendous ”. And to the consequent question of what made him laugh, he replied: “My movie.”

Bogdanovich at the 2014 Venice Film Festival. EFE

In Venice he also confessed his frustration with today’s cinema: “When I started, most of the geniuses of the great era were still active. I asked John Ford a lot, who yelled at me to stop questioning him, although he would answer later. When I teach film classes I tell my students not to see anything shot after 1962. Those teachings have not grown with the new generations, but have been diluted. A shame ”.

The filmmaker passed away this Thursday at the age of 82. His daughter, Antonia Bogdanovich, said the half-century-old filmmaker died shortly after midnight of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. Rest in peace.