Fans see Chivas as the worst team of the Clausura 2022 among the big four

The team led by Marcelo Michel Leaño has little confidence on the part of the fans towards the new tournament

The Closing 2022 began this Thursday night with the match between Atlético de San Luis and Pachuca and, taking advantage of the start of the tournament, ESPN Digital He asked the fans through social networks which team would be the worst placed at the end of the tournament and Chivas it was the most popular option.

In a dynamic carried out through the accounts of @ESPNMX Y @futpicanteThe Guadalajara team emerged as the most mentioned but not in a positive aspect since most of the people considered that they will be the disappointment among the so-called greats of Liga MX.

In the @futpicante account, the followers were asked to order from N ° 1 to N ° 4 How America, Cruz Azul, Pumas and the Sacred Herd would be located at the end of the Closing 2022 and the team that appeared the most times on the bottom rung.

The squad led by Marcelo Michel Leaño, who initially arrived as an interim coach, has not been able to gain the trust of the fans since, of those four teams, it is the one that has not been in the Fiesta Grande for the longest time. The tapatíos have been eliminated in the playoffs in the last two tournaments and only had the incorporation of Roberto Alvarado, getting rid of players like Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Antonio Rodríguez and others.

Pumas follows Chivas in this classification since, at the moment, they do not have any registration for the tournament in the first half of 2022 and they also allowed one of the players who captured the most reflections in the 2021 Apertura to leave: Erik Lira.

In turn, the position of honor is disputed by América and Cruz Azul. The Machine was one of the most active groups in incorporations, but they also said goodbye to key elements such as Jonathan Rodríguez, Luis Romo and Orbelín Pineda.

The Eagles are not entirely happy with their fans either, despite the arrival of Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos, since, as Santiago Solari himself has said, one winger is still missing on the right side.

