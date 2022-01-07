Faitelson’s Twitter mistake that angered America’s fans

David Faitelson confused Diego Valdés with Bruno Valdez (Photo: Instagram @ davidfaitelson_espn)

A few days after the start of the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament, expert voices in the football field have begun to generate expectations regarding the performance of the teams. David faitelson, true to his style, he did not delay in signaling a decision made at Club América, that is, the one that designated a new number 10. When trying to warn the new player that he will be wearing the number, confused the name and even the position, for what unleashed a wave of criticism and fury in the Americanista fans.

“Bruno Valdés must know that being the 10th of Santos is not the same as the 10th of America. And if you don’t know, you will soon find out “, was the message he posted on his verified account of Twitter after learning that the reinforcement from Santos will wear the number released by Sebastián Córdova. But nevertheless, He was wrong when referring to the Paraguayan defender, since the new ten will be Diego Valdés, who will transcend with the same number from one institution to another.

Minutes after posting his argument, he tried to correct his mistake, Diego Valdés must say. An apology”, wrote. However, the harsh relationship it has maintained with fans and characters linked to the Coapa team provoked a wave of criticism from various users.

Moments later he tried to correct his mistake (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

“And he calls himself a journalist”, “After the f * cking of Cuau he went crazy”, “Orvañanos, get out of there, that account is not yours”, “And Bruno Valdez as why would he have to know if he does not play 10?”, “Only 6 days of the year were enough for you to start raving”, “And then why do they humiliate you and tell you your truths in the middle of the program, as Peláez did, or how to help you”, “I very much doubt that he knows, because he is the 18th, my David Faitelson”, are some of the answers you had in your post.

With the departure of Sebastián Córdova towards Tigres, the position of number 10 in Coapa was left free. Although there was never a rumor about the player who would wear the shirt, the decision of the American board was surprising. Despite not having added any minute with the team, the qualities and good performances demonstrated by Diego Valdes in Santos they were enough to convince Santiago Solari to be the right character.

Through a video broadcast on their social networks, the Eagles showed the process of stamping the star number on the shirt they use as a local, however, the space for the name was left empty. “Vacant”read the clothing hanging from a hook in the dressing room. Moments later, Diego Valdés’s hand snatched the paper with the legend. When you put it on, the shirt already had your name printed on it.

The Chilean striker will wear the 10 jersey at the club (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

The confidence in the feet of Valdés is notorious. According to Faitelson’s statement in his tweet, wearing such a number is a different experience from club to club. In the case of the Eagles, it is usually one of the labels and positions with the highest hierarchy, which is why, in more recent years, those who have had the opportunity to wear it have been left to duty on the field.

Among the characters that have stood out the most in the select group of ten throughout history, the name of Eduardo Bacas, Salvador Cabañas, Cuauhtémoc Blanco and even the Paraguayan Oswaldo Martínez, who lifted the 11th title with the Eagles, when they turned Cruz Azul on the field of the Azteca Stadium, on May 26, 2013.

However, there is another list of players who could not show off or repeat this legacy. Among those who make up the second group are Daniel Rolfi Montenegro, Cecilio Domínguez, Giovani Dos Santos and, the most recent, Sebastián Córdova.

