Extraction, starring Chris Hemsworth, could have a video game

Extraction, known in Mexico and other countries as Rescue Mission, is currently the third most successful movie in Netflix history. With this in mind, it is not surprising that its managers want to expand this new emerging franchise with new projects. While we know that a sequel is on the way, everything seems to indicate that a video game could also be among the plans.

According to information from The Hollywood ReporterNexon, a Japanese video game studio, acquired 38% of ABGO, the Russo brothers’ company behind the production of the film starring Chris Hemsworth. This deal values ​​the film company at $ 1.1 billion, while Nexon will take a minority investment of $ 400 million.

Through a press release, Nexon also disclosed that it committed to investing an additional $ 100 million during the first half of 2022 if requested by ABGO.

Extraction could make the leap to video games

The report notes that the Russo brothers and ABGO are already in talks with Netflix to make a video game based on the action film, but will also seek cross-platform collaborations with Nexon to collectively extend their library of intellectual properties to other media.

“We demonstrated early success at AGBO in creating entertainment franchises on a global scale, and this investment from Nexon allows us to do more of that,” said Jason Bergsman, CEO of the company.

On the other hand, Mike Larocca, co-founder of AGBO, acknowledged that Nexon’s recent investment increased the studio’s ability to tell stories through all types of media. Finally, Nick Van Dyk, president of Film and Television of the Japanese studio, pointed out that expansion to film and television can result in greater longevity for video game franchises.

Of course, there is still no accurate information about the hypothetical game of Extraction. Given that the agreement is recent, everything seems to indicate that we will have to wait a long time to know the first details of the project.

But tell us, would you like a game of Extraction? Let us read you in the comments.

