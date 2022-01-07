Excesses and arrests, thus the life of Robert Downey Jr. when he was young

It seems that with his success, he has had no complications, however, Robert Downey Jr. as a young man and before reaching the big screen he had a life that revolved around the alcohol, drugs and police arrests.

According to the medium ABC, in 1999, the actor confessed before a judge his addiction to drugs, and had already been sentenced to three years of conditional freedom.

In addition, it remained in a rehabilitation center, after having been arrested for speeding and for carrying guns, marijuana, cocaine, heroin and crack.

-Related information: Will “Spider-Man” cease to be part of the Marvel Universe?

Why did Robert Downey Jr. get started on drugs?

The famous began to ingest narcotics at eight year old, because his father and filmmaker, Robert Downey Sr. offered him his first cigar from marijuana.

However, the actor at some point expressed that in this way he created a link special with his dad.

The protagonist of “Hombre de Hierro”, was in the Corcoran Penitentiary, California, and upon leaving, he was willing to treat his addictions

Such a reason that it was difficult for him to get a role in the cinema, since he was considered a troubled actor and unreliable.

And it is that, began to be known in the television program, ‘Saturday night Live‘and in 1987 he participated in ‘Blow to the American dream’.

A jump to Hollywood cinema

Towards the beginning of the 90s, his interpretation of ‘Charles Chaplin‘led him to obtain an Oscar nomination, in the category of Best Supporting Actor.

But when entering television and joining the series “Ally McBeal” in 2000, it achieved greater recognition and won a Golden Globe in 2001, but only appeared in eight chapters after being arrested several times.

In 2003, he had the opportunity to participate in “The Singing Detective”, later appeared in “Gothika”, beside Halle Berry.

Two years later, Downey Jr. was 40 years old and released “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.”

The legacy of ‘Tony Stark’ in ‘Iron Man’

It was at the end of 2006 when he was chosen to play ‘Tony Stark’ in the film “Hombre de Hierro”.

The film grossed more than $ 98 million the first opening weekend in U.S, and at the end, it was consolidated as the second highest grossing film.

Since then, Robert Downey Jr. has been a key actor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so much for making the first movie, “Hombre de Hierro”, as having participated in the four films of “Avengers”, in addition to “Captain America: Civil War” Y “Spider-Man: Homecoming”.

But his film career would not end there, as his leading role in ‘Sherlock Holmes’ is added to his list of successes, a film directed by Guy Ritchie.

Still, there is no doubt that Robert Downey Jr. has a great cultural influence from UCM, despite his character passing away in ‘Avengers: Endgame’.