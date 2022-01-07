Everything you need to know about Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new conquest

The heart of Kanye west it already has a new owner! And it’s about Julia Fox , a 31-year-old actress and designer. The writer, herself, recently made the leap to acting with her breakout role in 2019’s “Uncut Gems” alongside Adam Sandler.

You’re going to be interested: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take a romantic getaway to the Bahamas

Fox recently attended a Broadway show of “Slave Play” alongside the “Donda” rapper, sparking potential romance rumors between the two.

A source commented of the two artists during the NYC field trip: “He was excited for her to be there, and then they would completely hang out. Julia stayed the entire time after the talk. She was very supportive, met and seemed very happy to be with him. ” According to People.

A few days ago, Kanye and Julia continued their meeting in the Big Apple at the rapper’s hotel, as confirmed by a source exclusively to Page Six.

“They arrived at the Pendry Hotel in the same van that they were in all night,” the witness said. “Kanye came out first and ran in as there was a group of fans waiting for him outside. Then Julia followed him. “

Before their arrival, the couple had just had dinner at Carbone, which is about 20 minutes from the Pendry Manhattan West Hotel. Fox changed out of her blue velvet coat and donned a sultry trouser look that revealed her thong before heading to the hotel.

The Italian actress has also starred in last year’s Steven Soderbergh film “No Sudden Move.”

Fox welcomed a son named Valentino on January 17, 2021. In announcing the surprise news to his followers through his Instagram account, the star said that his birth was “the best day of my life.”

In a conversation with Interview magazine, Fox shared that she wanted to become a mother sooner and said that motherhood is “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“It’s like combing through your entire life and anything extra and unnecessary is lost. It’s very, very nice. I value my time much more because I have so little,” he explained. “It is very humbling to know that this little baby is my boss. He decides what we do all the time.”

Read on: Reconciliation? Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are seen living with their daughter Khai

Fox suffered a near fatal drug overdose at age 17. She told The Hollywood Reporter in January 2020: “It’s kind of a miracle that I’m okay because a lot of the people I grew up with are not doing so well. They are still drugged or in jail. They died.”

According to a July New Yorker profile, the actress is now sober after her past addiction struggled with heroin and pills.