Eugenio Derbez finally enters Marvel with these memes inspired by his characters
The creator of the following memes heard Eugenio Derbez express his real interest in being part of the Marvel universe and made some quite nice memes, inspired by his most iconic and irreverent characters from his time on Televisa.
Eugenio Derbez is really looking forward to participating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe In one way or another, he has no preference in being some hero or villain of Latin blood, he just wants to be part of this world as Adán Canto, Salma Hayek have already done and, if all goes well and does not remain a rumor, Tenoch Huerta, whose name is strongly related to that of Namor The Submariner, who would debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Some Internet user, or many, we do not know where exactly the creative images come from, they made the wish come true and turned many of its iconic characters from Mexican television and Máximo, star of How to be a Latin Lover and the Apple TV + series, Acapulco, in the most important superheroes of Marvel Studios. Mr. Kevin Feige, please keep an eye on our countryman. He has to be a ladyboy like Tony Stark and even a creepy Morbius.
Many of these characterizations were born in the 90s, in comedy programs broadcast by Televisa, such as Al Derecho y al Derbez, Derbez en tiempo and XHDRBZ, the most popular ones created and directed by Eugenio himself. Taking advantage of the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness fractured the multiverse, the DerVerse or DerbezVerse has also been altered. Take a look at the curious memes.
Hombre de Hierro
We found no fault with Máximo being able to bring Iron Man’s alter ego Tony Stark to life. The feminine and seductive spirit is present in the protagonist of How to be a latin lover. Be careful there, Robert Downey Jr. (if you ever go back to the MCU).
The Fantastic Four
Now that the remake of The Fantastic Four is coming, the veteran port of Eugenio DerbezWould it help you to be considered like Reed Richards? The Mr. Fantastic costume is not too bad for him! A joke from April Fool’s Day, but a pretty good one.
Mephisto
From WandaVision, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the rumor of Mephisto’s next appearance is latent. Eugenio Derbez He has already managed the infernal creature with El Diablito, who hopefully does not play a cruel joke on us and ends up pressing the button of misfortune. Wow!
Black panther
His sketches were used to parody quite a few game shows and one of his black characters serve to be Black panther. Perhaps the least successful meme.
WandaVision
Ludovico impersonates Federica P. Luche in a chapter of The P. Luche family and the similarity with Elizabeth Olsen’s hair was the pretext to place it in WandaVision.
Morbius
In addition to Marilyn Manson, the main parody, Marilyn Mensón hits the jackpot to be Michael Morbius and compete with Jared Leto in the next film Morbius.
Captain America and the Winter Soldier
Brad Pittin of the P. Luche family, allows you to Eugenio Derbez be blue-eyed and blond to replace Chris Evans as Steve Rogers or Daniel Bruhl as Baron Zemo.
Doctor Strange
Hi, if this Doctor Strange wishes us everything he has left over, the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It will be a real madness, or not, Julio Esteban?