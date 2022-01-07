Eugenio Derbez finally enters Marvel with these memes inspired by his characters

Eugenio Derbez is really looking forward to participating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe In one way or another, he has no preference in being some hero or villain of Latin blood, he just wants to be part of this world as Adán Canto, Salma Hayek have already done and, if all goes well and does not remain a rumor, Tenoch Huerta, whose name is strongly related to that of Namor The Submariner, who would debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Some Internet user, or many, we do not know where exactly the creative images come from, they made the wish come true and turned many of its iconic characters from Mexican television and Máximo, star of How to be a Latin Lover and the Apple TV + series, Acapulco, in the most important superheroes of Marvel Studios. Mr. Kevin Feige, please keep an eye on our countryman. He has to be a ladyboy like Tony Stark and even a creepy Morbius.

Many of these characterizations were born in the 90s, in comedy programs broadcast by Televisa, such as Al Derecho y al Derbez, Derbez en tiempo and XHDRBZ, the most popular ones created and directed by Eugenio himself. Taking advantage of the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness fractured the multiverse, the DerVerse or DerbezVerse has also been altered. Take a look at the curious memes.