Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, everything is ‘going’ well: “how can I say no?”

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth give off good vibes. After the strong rumors about a possible marriage crisis at the beginning of the year between the two famous actors, each public presence in which they appear leaves the stamp that this ‘feeling’ is maintained. The proof of this is the video that the Spanish-Romanian actress has uploaded to her own social networks where They are seen dancing in a very complicit way.

The couple of actors aHe went this Sunday to an exclusive property to enjoy with a group of friends a ‘white evening’, enlivened by live music from popular Australian blues rock band ‘The Teskey Brothers’. Chris’s brother, Liam Hemsworth or Matt Damon, a close friend of the couple, were on the guest list.

Hemsworth and Pataky were filmed dancing. The actress showed her cadence with style. But The Australian actor could not prevent his most comical side from showing, when he performed exaggerated hip contortions that culminated in a lap to show off butt. “With these dance moves, how am I going to say no?”Pataky wrote on his Instagram profile.

Obviously, the reactions of his followers did not wait. “I love how cute and funny they are”, “Chris part”, “You are wonderful”, “The most adorable couple in the world”, “Chris has the same dance movements as Thor” were some of the reactions of his fans.