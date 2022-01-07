Ellen Pompeo’s cameo before Grey’s Anatomy

Since the actress Ellen Pompeo started starring Grey’s Anatomy in 2005, Since then he has not done any other roles for another production. As a result, there are already several rumors that he might walk away from acting once his participation in the ABC medical drama ends.

With that in mind, we want to remember the first cameo what did he do before entering the successful and extensive series.

Ellen Pompeo’s cameo in Catch Me If You Can

Before becoming the iconic Meredith Gray, the actress had other jobs, including one where shared a screen with Leonardo DiCaprio himself. It is a film not very remembered, but that This year it will be 20 years since it was released: “Catch Me If You Can”, directed by Steven Spielberg and that he had two Oscar Award nominations.

The story follows Frank Abagnale, Jr (DiCaprio). A young man who became popular in the criminal world due to the almost 10 years that he lived as a con artist. Due to his great ability to convince people, he served as airline pilot, surgeon and lawyer. This without ever having studied at the university.

And within his performance as an airline pilot, he meets a stewardess who manages to fall in love and with whom she has a fleeting relationship. This is about Marci (Ellen Pompeo), delighted so much by the way you talk about Leonardo Dicaprio as for the gift Abagnale gives him: a pendant inspired by the shape of flirting with his father.

Without a doubt, one of the unforgettable moments in the career of the actress, who after that little foray, he embarked on Grey’s Anatomy. Perhaps being a role that he never imagined and that he has already delivered several controversial opinions in relation to it.

Next, we leave you the scene where the beloved actress comes out: