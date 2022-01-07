El Pollo Álvarez showed how isolation goes through Covid and an oversight stole all eyes

Joaquin ‘Pollo’ Álvarez tested positive for coronavirus and he had to isolate himself in a room in his house. The driver of Us in the morning (eltrece) made a live for his program in which he told how they handle with his wife Tefi Russo to maintain social distancing. However, in the middle of the mobile the camera focused underwear thrown on the floor and this oversight caused comments of all kinds from his teammates.

The driver confirmed in the last hours through social networks that the disease is transiting at home. “Having Covid is very bad, I hope that we are all well. Now Tefi makes things easier for me because he pampers me, cooks me like the gods. It’s natural for her, ”he said in the live he did with his teammates.

He immediately set out to show the room where he has been isolated since he was confirmed with the virus. There it could be seen that Álvarez is sheltered in a room that is large enough, with a television, books and some objects that accompany him to make these days more enjoyable.

In the images he also appreciated a soccer ball with a face drawn on red cloth that simulates Tom Hanks’ famous ball in the movie Nwrecked. “Here’s Wilson, Tefi’s daughter made it for me, the two of them did it. I do not speak to him. When he comes to drop me off, Wilson talks to the door, “he said with a bit of humor. In the room the journalist keeps a mate with his thermos, a fan and a wooden tray where his wife brings him the food.

In another shot, he revealed a closet with soccer jerseys that he keeps for when he goes to the field to see Independiente and the Argentine national team. As he showed more, the panelists of the program began to notice a certain “mess” on the floor of the room. In that bustle, he showed that the underwear he used days ago was lying on the floor.

“There are panties lying on the floor of your room”, pointed out his companions. Far from denying it, El Pollo pointed out: “Yes, because Tefi brings me clothes every night”. He then began to focus on the garments, despite the fact that journalists from the studio asked him not to show his underwear.

But, without making too much trouble, he rebuked them: “What do you want me to do? Don’t men wear pants? “

After this fun back and forth, the presenter explained that his wife alerts you by WhatsApp when he brings food to the bedroom. “If I need something I put on a chinstrap myself and she puts on a chinstrap, she opens it and leaves it for me. It is the most we can do. With a double chinstrap and with the distance nothing happens”, He concluded.