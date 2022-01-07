Eccentric, controversial and successful: Nicolas Cage turns 58 – Come on and see

Nicolas Cage was never easy to deal with, but lately and perhaps because the years don’t come alone, he has become even more complex. Lately he has stated that he would like to be referred to as an interpreter and not as an actor because it seems to him that this last denomination defines a liar, instead the other word “means that you are entering your heart, or your imagination, or your memories or your dreams and you are bringing something back to communicate with the audience ”.

Francis Ford Coppola’s nephew turns 58 with a controversial career that includes an Oscar in 1996 for Leaving Las Vegas and another nomination in 2003 for “The Orchid Thief” and some important potholes where the chair demanded roles at the height of the drunkard suicidal that the long-awaited statuette meant to him and he insisted on making his own way, without so many demands.

Anyway, the man who took off his paternal last name so that no one could accuse him of nepotism, ranked 40 in the list of the 100 best movie stars of all time according to Empire magazine in 1997 and the following year, step 37 among the 100 most powerful people in Hollywood.

With his famous uncle he worked in “The Law of the Street”, “Cotton Club” and ‘Peggy Sue got married “but also acted under David Lynch in” Wild at heart “, did” Raising Arizona “with the Coen brothers , “Birdy” with Alar Parker, “Matchstick men” with Ridley Scott, “8 mm” with Joel Schumacher, “Snake eyes” with Brian De Palma, “World Trade Center” with Oliver Stone and “Bringing out the dead”, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Although Cage was always said to be one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, certain unfortunate investments seriously complicated his finances. In 2009 they discovered that he owed the Treasury $ 6 million for unpaid taxes as of 2002. Quick to resolve conflicts, he blamed his administrator, Samuel Levin, whom he fired and then settled the debt.

The latest film by the actor who turns 58 today is “Pig,” based on a story by Sarnoski and Vanessa Block in which he plays a truffle hunter in Oregon, whose hunting pig is kidnapped. Cage produced the film through his company Saturn Pictures.

NC’s love life has more ups and downs than her movie performance. He has lived successively with Patricia Arquette, Lisa Marie Presley, Alice Kim, Erika Koike, Riko Shibata, Laura Dern, and Christina Fulton.

Nicolas has always played her eccentric. To maintain that fame, he stars in “The unbearable weight of massive talent”, (“The unbearable weight of massive talent”), directed by Tom Gormican and where he plays himself. He affirms that the result is good but that he does not plan to see the film because it would be unbearable.