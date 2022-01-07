Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson recalls his Xbox presentation with Bill Gates

Microsoft made history at CES in Las Vegas in 2001 when it decided to show the world for the first time your first xbox, which was the starting gun to enter the world of videogames, in a presentation starring actor and wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Bill Gates. Johnson wanted to commemorate this iconic moment that left an indelible memory for the posterity of the video game industry through his Twitter account with a sympathetic message that recalls how much fun he had during the presentation of the veteran home console.

Was a fun day at CES, introducing the world to the very first ever,

“OG @Xbox“with Bill.

🎮🔥

We were the coolest cats in Vegas, talking shit about our broadband capabilities and fanny packs 😎🤣 https://t.co/WTs4SJgZMU Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 6, 2022

“It was a fun day at CES, introducing the world to the original Xbox with Bill for the first time. We were the coolest in Las Vegas“, highlights the actor. Of course, the photograph that Johnson cites in which he appears with Gates is not lost. Remember that, if you are interested in the trajectory that Xbox has had from its beginnings to the present time, you have at your disposal a full free documentary called Power On: The Story of Xbox, which reviews the best and worst moments of these 20 years of Xbox.

