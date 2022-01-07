Dwayne Johnson, from actor to billionaire businessman with his own business.

Few things are bad for Dwayne johnson, one of the best known celebrities in the world. The American, popularly known as The Rock, had a successful career as professional wrestler in WWE, until his retirement in 2019, and just as successful is his acting career.

Johnson is also one of the most influential personalities on social media, with more than 287 million followers On Instagram. And now, we can affirm that it has also become a successful businessman thanks to his own brand of tequila, Teremana Tequila, which he founded in 2020 together with Ken Austin, Jenna Fagnan, Danny García and the López de Jalisco family (Mexico).

“Made in a small Mexican town, between the peaks of the Altos de Jalisco, each step of our tequila manufacturing process is done meticulously to produce a delicious tequila that truly honors the land it comes from. Using local businesses and practices allows us to create our sustainable ultra-premium tequila ”, they explain on the Teremana website.





From the beginning, Teremana was postulated as a top quality tequila that has taken the tequila industry by storm, where in just a year and a half has broken a historical record: has become the fastest growing tequila in a year in history. An achievement that the interpreter, very proud, shared this Thursday on Instagram.

“It is official and unprecedented. Our Teremana has sold more than 600,000 nine-liter cases in 2021, making it the fastest growing tequila in history.. Thank you for making Teremana your number 1 tequila and the tequila of the year, “wrote the actor next to an article in the publication ‘The Spirits Business’.





Although we cannot know the net profit that the brand has registered in fiscal year 2021, we can know that the value of the sales would amount to more than 230 million dollarsTaking into account that the price of each 75cl bottle is about $ 32 and that each box contains 9 liters of tequila. A high turnover considering that it is the first full year and that on several occasions the tequila has been out of stock, and what has led the actor to want expand internationally, since for now it only sold in the United States.

In its publication and to further highlight its achievement, La Roca also compared its tequila with that of George Clooney: “George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila sold about 170,000 cases when it was acquired by Diageo for $ 1 billion. Teremana sold 600,000 cases in just one year, it really puts this growth in extraordinary perspective. “

