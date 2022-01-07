Dwayne Johnson already makes history with his millionaire business

Great stars in the world of sports and culture have also proven to have an ‘ace’ up their sleeve in business, and that is that despite the fact that victory is not always guaranteed, they throw themselves into the pool with projects that can lead to be millionaires. This is the case of Dwayne Johnson, a potential Hollywood star who decided to invest in his own business with Ken Austin, Jenna Fagnan, Dany García and the López family from Jalisco.

If you have already entered the film industry through the big door, you have also done so hand in hand with your brand of tequila, Teremana. A great company that began its journey in March 2020 and that is committed to a recipe of exceptional quality. Meticulously crafted, using only sweet ripe blue weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco, being roasting in traditional brick ovens Y distillates in handmade copper stills. A bet on a tequila that the tasting notes include vanilla, toasted agave, oak and an ending candy.

And, after just over a year and a half, Dwayne Johnson is very happy with his investment, and no wonder … this 2021 has made history within the tequila industry, becoming the fastest growing in a year in history.

A rain of millions for The Rock

The actor has shared through his Instagram account a post about his tequila, of which he is enormously proud. “It is official and unprecedented. Our Teremana has sold more than 600,000 nine-liter cases in 2021, making it the fastest growing tequila in history.. Thank you for making Teremana your number 1 tequila and the tequila of the year, “he began by writing in his caption.

These data have allowed us to obtain an amount of the income that The Rock has been able to obtain from the sale of its alcohol, not including the expenses corresponding to production and distribution. A 75cl bottle costs, according to one of the points of sale listed on Teremana’s own website, around $ 32 (what would be something more than 28 euros To the change). If to that we add that they are boxes of nine liters, earnings would amount to 336 euros, and if we add to that they are 600,000 boxes sold, gives us a total figure around 201,600,000 euros of earnings in 2021. An amount of which, of course, you have to cover salaries and all kinds of expenses, but that works reference to show what the actor has achieved in this past year. It should also be noted that on many occasions the tequila has been exhausted due to its slow artisanal process.

But, to put even more in the situation, Dwayne Johnson wanted to share some data that make his feat more incredible, compared to George Clooney’s tequila. “George Clooney’s Casamigos tequila sold around 170,000 cases when it was acquired by Diageo for $ 1 billion.. Teremana sold 600,000 boxes in just one year, it really puts this growth in extraordinary perspective, “he confessed.

Your new goal

Now, after becoming one of the most acclaimed brands in the tequila industry, Dwayne Johnson intends to expand internationally, since it only sold its alcohol in some areas of the United States.