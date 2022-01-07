Don’t look up: the final phrase that Leonardo DiCaprio improvised, everyone loved but almost left out

About the end of the movie Don’t look up, the character of Leonardo Dicaprio says a heartfelt phrase that gives rise to the catastrophe that will fall on the whole world. However, that hose, as it became known, it was not in the script and it occurred to the actor.

In the final seconds of the film, Randall Mindy, a character played by DiCaprio, reflects: “The thing is, we really had it all. Do not believe it? I mean, if we think about it ”. Those solemn words are heard while the characters share a dinner amid the tremors around them.

Because of the great impact it generated and how it was embedded in history, He was surprised to learn that the phrase was not part of the script and that it was the actor’s idea to include it.

The reveal was made by Adam McKay, screenwriter and director of the film, in an interview he conducted with the magazine Variety. In addition to revealing this detail, he recalled what it was like when DiCaprio proposed it.

Leonardo DiCaprio proposed and improvised the final phrase of the film NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

The main character of the film approached McKay and the supervisor of the script, Cate Hardman, saying that “I should say something.” And he said the phrase, he didn’t even read it in character. Cate and I cried immediately and my voice broke a little”, He remembered about that moment.

Although it is now valued as a precise closure to the film, The director also confessed that he came close to leaving her out in post-production.

Leonardo DiCaprio improvised the last sentence of the film NIKO TAVERNISE / NETFLIX

“We were very scared in the editing room because it hit us so hard. We kept her off the mount for a while. And then towards the end, we think, ‘You know what? We have to prove it. ‘ And it was the strongest blow of all, “said McKay. The reason why the phrase was almost eliminated was precisely the great emotional impact it generated on the scriptwriter and the rest of the team.

Beyond the end, the truth is that the film got a great reception and is being widely seen in Argentina and the world. Nowadays, It is located in the fifth position of the top 10 of Netflix in the country.

In addition to proposing the idea of ​​his final phrase, the protagonist of the film also had an active participation in the writing of the script for the scene where he gives his passionate speech.

As with the last line, the idea of ​​including a speech was his too. At first, McKay was reluctant to do so, because he wanted to avoid at all costs that it remained as a sermon, as he expressed in dialogue with Vanity fair.

Faced with this concern, DiCaprio suggested putting a humorous tone on it despite the dramatic setting and message. With that premise, they began to work the scene and they rewrote it 15 times until they were finally satisfied and they included it in the script.

When it came time to record the speech, the director remembers it as one of the funniest moments in the film.