Do you want to lose weight? This is the BEST TIME of the day to exercise and lose weight faster

During these times of pandemicIt is important to consider that the confinement at home has presented an opportunity to have more time to exercise; however, this can be difficult due to the fact that it is quite probable that the confinement due to the health crisis is also heavy and takes away your desire to do exercise some days.

In this sense, achieve that the exercise becoming a habit in your life may seem impossible; However, it is not like that, that is why we present below what is the indicated time to exercise according to what the experts reveal.

It is worth mentioning that the time in which a person exercises is very important for their body to process physical activity in a optimized, and maybe this is what you are looking for to maintain the constancy and discipline, with the aim that exercise becomes something that is part of your life daily.

Exercise in the mornings or afternoons? Photo: Special

Best time to exercise

On dozens of occasions we have heard that exercising in the mornings, especially if it is very early, it is the best option for work outHowever, there are others who are faithful believers that exercise is best in the afternoon or even at night.

Under this complex panorama in which persons have debated for years about what is the best time to exercise, now there are studies that show what is the ideal time to optimize the effects of the exercise and thus obtain the desired results.

An investigation carried out by the University of California Irvine (USA), has finished with the debate and has ensured that the best time to exercise is in the morning, specifically in moments after having us gotten up from the bed.

According to what was revealed by this study, doing activity physical in the morning is the most indicated to speed up metabolism, and in this sense, exercising in the morning helps people lift their spirits and reduce stress.

In short, doing physical activity in the morning helps people start the day with greater happiness and joy, since doing sports releases dopamine, serotonin and endorphins, the hormones of happiness.

