Djokovic: what is the hotel where the Serbian tennis player is being held is like and why it has been a symbol of Australia’s tough politics during the pandemic

The Park Hotel in Melbourne.

The Park Hotel in Melbourne, where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was accommodated by the authorities.

They have dubbed it the “worm hotel” and called it “a covid crime scene.”

The Park Hotel in the city of Melbourne, Australia, where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was forcibly accommodated, does not have a good reputation.

Until 2020 the establishment was called Rydges and it was used that year by the government of the state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, as part of its quarantine program in hotels before the appearance of lto covid-19 and the country’s strong policy of fighting the pandemic by trying to have zero community transmission of the virus.

At the Rydges there was poor hygiene, poor air circulation – the windows are completely closed – and the staff did not use adequate protective equipment to avoid COVID infections.

