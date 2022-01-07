Diego Boneta confirms that he is in a relationship

The protagonist of the Luis Miguel the series and his girlfriend lived with relatives of the first and some friends like Naia González Norvind, Maca Achaga, Darius Yazbek, Tessa Ia Y Michel Franco, in a restaurant in the Aztec capital, where they took the opportunity to take this first snapshot that confirms their sentimental relationship.

Recent romances of Diego Boneta

Diego, has a fan club in which everyone is too dedicated. One of them was commissioned to do a little more in-depth investigation into what was happening between Boneta and his ex-girlfriend. It was there that she discovered that the actor might be dating the film’s co-star. Die in a Gunfight, Alexandra daddario.

What happened in the first chapters of the second season of “Luis Miguel, the series”

The big premiere on Sunday had the chapters “What a woman’s level” and “Silent Night”, where the singer continues with the search for his mother, Marcela basteri, and fights for the custody of his brother, Sergio. In addition, we have the recreation of the moment in which he suffers an accident in his ear and causes tinnitus, a disease that played against him more than once and forced him to cancel concerts.

The error of “Luis Miguel, the series”

Between the fervor and anxiety to see what is new in the television program based on the singer’s life, most of the public simply followed the story without noticing various details outside the plot that were appearing, such as the next error that we will present to you. , which was indicated by the user @Gellert_G in Twitter, and received approving comments upon realizing what they had shown on the screen.

In one of the transitions in which it passes from 1992 to 2005, or vice versa, the legend “Mexico City, 1992” appears and a shot that shows the Reforma 222 building, the Torre Mayor and the BBVA Tower. The problem here is that none of these buildings were built at that time, so it caught the attention of a small part of the spectators who realized the error.

