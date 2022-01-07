Did you know? Scarlett Johansson was Katy Perry’s muse

Besides being two of the most beautiful women in the world, Katy Perry and Scarlett Johansson They share something in common, something that is linked above all to the singer’s professional career. What is it about? The famous actress served as a muse for Perry to create one of his biggest hits yet.

At this point, with a career more than consecrated, probably many know that Katy Perry “kissed a girl” and that “he liked it.” In itself, the famous song, released in 2008, is quite eloquent in what it wants to convey. However, everything is resignified if you think of Scarlett Johansson as the woman who awakens the desire of the famous composer American.



Although by then it was already well known, the publication of “I kissed a girl” helped Katy Perry to become world famous and to begin to position herself as one of the most successful singers of today.

Although it was released as a single, the song is part of “One of the boys”, The singer’s debut album. At the time, critical opinion was divided and even the song in question generated a lot of controversy.

So much so that even some representatives of the record company refused to publish it. However, Perry’s wish prevailed and the rest is known history.

Above all, the song makes explicit reference to a woman’s desire to be with another woman and the experience that having kissed her meant for her.



There are times when the history of a song has little to do with the life of the artist who composes it: this is not the case. From the beginning, Katy Perry recognized that the song was based on an idea that had occurred to her.

Perry was apparently looking at a magazine and suddenly came across a photo of Scarlett Johansson. When observing the voluminous lips of the actress, the famous singer confessed to her boyfriend at the time that, if the possibility of kissing him arose, she would not hesitate for a moment.

Scarlett Johansson is likely already used to various popular expressions that highlight her unique beauty and incredible talent as an artist and actress.

When the song became a worldwide hit, Johansson was asked about it and admitted that she had no idea about the inspiration she had inadvertently generated in Katy Perry.

Beyond surprise, the actress famous for working in films like “Lost in Tokyo“,”Match point “ and “Story of a marriage“She acknowledged feeling flattered.

However, she also said that her lips “were already busy”, clearly referring to the fact that she was married to the actor. Ryan reynolds.