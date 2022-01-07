Did you know? Scarlett Johansson was Katy Perry’s muse

Besides being two of the most beautiful women in the world, Katy Perry and Scarlett Johansson They share something in common, something that is linked above all to the singer’s professional career. What is it about? The famous actress served as a muse for Perry to create one of his biggest hits yet.

At this point, with a career more than consecrated, probably many know that Katy Perry “kissed a girl” and that “he liked it.” In itself, the famous song, released in 2008, is quite eloquent in what it wants to convey. However, everything is resignified if you think of Scarlett Johansson as the woman who awakens the desire of the famous composer American.
SOURCE: Instagram scarlett.johensson

SOURCE: Instagram scarlett.johensson

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker