Did Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello come back? This video would confirm it

According to a report by the American media TMZ, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello would have returned, Well, they were seen together this Thursday afternoon walking her puppy Tarzan.

It was just a few months ago in November 2021 to be exact, what the couple announced their breakup leaving his millions of fans and followers around the world with a broken heart, because after more than two years of relationship they were one of the Favorite relationships from the show and certainly from the music.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes They were very good friends, because before formalizing their relationship they would have worked together on songs like “I know what you did last summer” and of course “Miss” success that put them on the top music charts and for which their romance became known, well the chemistry they both showed in the video was very hard to hide.

