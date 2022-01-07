Devil in the White City: Keanu Reeves and the real serial killer from his new series

Events focus on Daniel H. Burnham, a talented architect who is working like crazy to be able to make his mark and surprise everyone at the fair, and Henry H. Holmes, a charismatic doctor who became famous after he designed his own “Castle of Murder” near the fairground, his castle was a place where he was dedicated to torturing and maiming his victims, mainly young women.

The story talks about murder, there is some romance and a lot of mystery from a time that was known as the Gilded Age.

The true story: HH Holmes and his murderous castle

HH Holmes

We don’t know if Reeves will be Holmes or BurnhamBut we know that the men were real and that Holmes went down in history after what he was doing inside his home was discovered. At one point in his life, Holmes came to be mistaken for Jack the ripper, because the two killers attacked young women and mutilated them. According to modern research, Holmes could be responsible for the deaths of more than 300 people.

At first, no one knew that they were facing a serial killer, but in Chicago people began to disappear who later turned up dead, but later he found the identity of Holmes, who came to be called the Chicago Beast.

What was surprising about Holmes was that he had led a privileged life and was a successful doctor, but also the fact that he built a three-story house especially to satisfy his murderous impulses and torture and kill without being discovered. The building, supposedly, was full of secret rooms, traps and other things that allowed him to dispose of the bodies, throwing them into the basement where he had a furnace to burn the remains. Later, Holmes transformed his house into a hotel and began to victimize his guests.

Ultimately, Holmes was arrested for fraud and, while in prison, confessed to his cellmate what he was doing in his Murder Castle, that colleague told the police and that’s how they found out who he really was. In 1894, the murderer was sentenced to death and He was hanged on May 7, 1896.

When questioned, Holmes said: “I was born with the devil in me, I could not avoid the fact that he was a murderer.”