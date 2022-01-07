Denzel Washington unites violence and drama in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer’ trailer

United States.- Apple TV + has finally revealed the full trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Joel coen from the classic tale of Shakespeare, The Tragedy of Macbeth, with a cast of stars headed by the winners of the Oscar Denzel Washington Y Frances McDormand. It will be available for streaming next week starting January 14.

The Tragedy of Macbeth trailer, which you can watch in the player below, highlights the prophecies of the three witches involving the titular Lord’s ascension to the throne. It also gives us a preview of the paranoia and guilt that will cloud her marriage. Lord Y Lady Macbeth.

The Macbeth tragedy is described as a bold and fierce adaptation of Shakespeare’s iconic tale of murder, madness, ambition, and wrathful cunning. Filmed in black and white, the story follows a lord who is convinced by a trio of witches that he is destined to become the king of Scotland. With the help of his ambitious wife, Macbeth attempts to seize the crown by any means necessary.

The film is written and directed by Joel Coen, marking his first feature film project without longtime brother and collaborator. Ethan cohen It stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Kathryn Hunter, Harry Melling Y Brendan Gleeson.

In a previous interview, Dormand revealed that the Joel Coen adaptation will explore more about the age of the characters and that she and Washington are portraying much older versions of the Macbeths, which is different from previous iterations. Because of this, you will add more depth to the story by putting a lot of pressure on the main characters to take the crown for themselves.

The Tragedy of Macbeth brings together frequent Coen collaborators, including Bruno Delbonnel as cinematographer, Mary Zophres as costume designer, and a score by Carter Burwell. In addition to directing, Coen produces the film alongside McDormand and Robert Graf.