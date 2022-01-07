Denzel Washington unites violence and drama in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth Trailer’ trailer

United States.- Apple TV + has finally revealed the full trailer for the upcoming film adaptation of Joel coen from the classic tale of Shakespeare, The Tragedy of Macbeth, with a cast of stars headed by the winners of the Oscar Denzel Washington Y Frances McDormand. It will be available for streaming next week starting January 14.

