Denzel Washington doesn’t recall fighting Ellen Pompeo on the set of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The Old School star added that Washington was one of the reasons she decided to stay on the show after her co-star. patrick dempsey left in 2015.

“Denzel is a movie star, he doesn’t know anything about directing television. But [producer and costar] Debbie allen It was like, ‘What can I do to keep Ellen interested? What can I do to keep Ellen here? ‘”Pompeo recalled. “And Debbie said, ‘No, no, no, you have to stay. I’m going to surprise you ‘and she never told me who she was, but she knew I was a big fan.

The Training Day star signed on to direct the season 12 episode “The Sound of Silence” in part because his wife, Pauletta Washington, is a big fan of the series. Almost six years later, the episode remains Denzel’s only television directing credit.

During the Tony winner’s brief time on the gray set, his 71-year-old wife came to visit, and Pompeo didn’t hesitate to tell her what happened.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, he yelled at me today. Yes, he let me have him today, and I don’t agree with him and I’m not looking at him and I’m not talking to him, ‘”the Friends student recalled on her podcast, adding that she still“ loves[s] the guy ”despite his tension.

“So, we didn’t get over it without fighting, but that’s the way actors are,” he said, noting that the duo made peace after the incident. “Passionate and hot and that’s where you get the magic.”

