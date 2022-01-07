Denzel Washington doesn’t recall fighting Ellen Pompeo on the set of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Read the article

The Old School star added that Washington was one of the reasons she decided to stay on the show after her co-star. patrick dempsey left in 2015.

“Denzel is a movie star, he doesn’t know anything about directing television. But [producer and costar] Debbie allen It was like, ‘What can I do to keep Ellen interested? What can I do to keep Ellen here? ‘”Pompeo recalled. “And Debbie said, ‘No, no, no, you have to stay. I’m going to surprise you ‘and she never told me who she was, but she knew I was a big fan.

The Training Day star signed on to direct the season 12 episode “The Sound of Silence” in part because his wife, Pauletta Washington, is a big fan of the series. Almost six years later, the episode remains Denzel’s only television directing credit.

During the Tony winner’s brief time on the gray set, his 71-year-old wife came to visit, and Pompeo didn’t hesitate to tell her what happened.