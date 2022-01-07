Dates, times and channels to see Day 1 of Clausura 2022

This Thursday, January 6, the ball will roll again in the MX League with the start of the tournament Closing 2022; Athletic of San Luis and Pachuca will be in charge of raising the pulses of the fans in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium At 9:00 p.m., a game that you can enjoy on the ESPN signal.

One day later Necaxa will visit the northern border to face the Braves of Juarez at 7:00 p.m. and at the end of the meeting, Puebla and America they will be measured in Cuauhtémoc; crashes that you can follow at the sign of Aztec Seven Y TUDN.

The activity will continue on Saturday, January 8 with the Striped facing Queretaro at the Steel Giant at 7:06 p.m. on Fox Sports; while Blue Cross will receive Tijuana o’clock at 9:00 p.m., in mourning that will be broadcast by TUDN.

On Sunday, January 9, Chivas they will face Mazatlan in the Akron at 6:00 p.m.; while on Monday, January 10, the Pumas they will receive Toluca at 9:00 p.m. on the TUDN signal.

Leon and Atlas They will have to wait until Wednesday, January 19 to relive the 2021 Apertura Final, which will be played at 9:00 p.m. at the home of La Fiera through Fox Sports and Marca Claro.

Due to the large number of infections, the game between Santos Laguna and Tigres it was postponed until January 12 with a schedule yet to be defined.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: ARRIOLA ON COVID-19: ‘MX LEAGUE, READY FOR A NEW WAVE AND NOT REPEAT WHAT IS 2020 AND 2021’