Cruz Azul would earn 6 million dollars for the sale of Cabecita Rodríguez

The output of

Jonathan ‘Cabecita



‘ Rodriguez

from Blue Cross, it is a fact. The Uruguayan is already in Saudi Arabia to sign with him Al-Nassr, which will be his new club, having offered him a notable salary improvement.

The Uruguayan is leaving Blue Cross after a successful stage in La Noria, in which he managed to break a drought of more than 20 years without a title. Maybe not in the way he wanted to leave but the fans have reacted well to the Uruguayan leaving their ranks, despite being the club’s starting striker.

What Cruz Azul will gain for the departure of Cabecita Rodríguez

According to information from León Lecanda of ESPN, the Uruguayan is already on Arab soil to sign his contract and also reported that the sale of the Uruguayan was agreed for 6 million dollars that the club must pay in 2022. That is not counting the commissions of the player and also of their representatives.

The value of Jonathan Rodriguez, according to newspaper information Transfermarkt, is 8 million euros. However, the player was looking for an economic salary improvement with the team to renew, since his contract with the Machine ended in December 2022.

It will be in the next few days when Al-Nassr makes official the arrival of the ‘Little head‘ Rodriguez. After his time in the Liga BBVA MX, he will now play a totally different football, where he will seek to add goals and minutes. The Uruguayan is leaving in a year that will be very important, due to the start of Qatar 2022.

The numbers of the ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez

In his last tournament with Cruz Azul, the ‘Little head‘ Rodriguez he scored three goals in the 13 games he played. There were 109 games that he played with the light blue shirt, in which he scored 50 annotations and gave twelve goal passes.

