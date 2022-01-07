COVID-19: The last week of 2021 reached the highest number of reported cases during the pandemic

“Inequal access to vaccines kills people, costs jobs and undermines the global economic recovery. Alpha, beta, delta, gamma and omicron reflect that, in part Due to the low vaccination rates, we have created the perfect conditions for the appearance of variants of the virus. Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases was reported so far in the pandemic, “said the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday.

In his first conference of the year to report on the status of the pandemic, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus alluded with concern to the 71% increase in cases registered the week of December 27, 2021 to January 2, 2022 when, according to data from the WHO, there was almost 9.5 million new infections and more than 41,000 deaths, despite the fact that deaths decreased by 10%.

“And we know, with certainty, that this is an understatement of the cases because the reported numbers do not reflect the accumulation of tests during the holidays, the amount of positive home tests not documented and the overloaded surveillance systems that lose cases worldwide, “said Dr. Tedros.

The new figures would bring the total number of cases during the pandemic through January 2 to about 289 million, while deaths total more than 5.4 million in the world.

Omicron is not a benign variant

The omicron variant currently dominates the spread of the coronavirus and although it seems to be less serious than the delta, especially among vaccinated people, the WHO head was categorical in warning that “in no way should it be classified as a ‘mild’ variant”.

“Like the previous variants, ómicron is hospitalizing and killing people. The tsunami of cases is so huge and fast that it is overwhelming health systems around the world. Hospitals are becoming overcrowded and understaffed, resulting in preventable deaths not only from COVID-19, but also from other illnesses and injuries where patients are unable to receive timely care, ”he stressed.

The WHO announced that all regions reported an increase in the incidence of weekly cases, with the American continent in the lead – cases doubled-, followed by Southeast Asia (78%) and Europe (65%). Africa, for its part, documented a 22% rise in deaths.





Unsplash / Gabriella Clare Marino The contagious omicron variant is spreading rapidly in Italy, which has seen a huge increase in cases in the north and south of the country.

The biggest failures

The head of the WHO reiterated that the inequity of access to vaccines and health in general they were the biggest failures of the past year.

“While some countries have had enough personal protective equipment, tests, and vaccines to store during this pandemic, many countries do not have enough to satisfy basic needs or more modest goals that would not satisfy any rich country, “he said.

He regretted that at the current vaccination rate, 109 countries will not immunize 70% of their population in early July 2022 as proposed by the WHO to control the pandemic.

Applying more reinforcements will not lead to the end of the pandemic

“The essence of the disparity is that some countries are moving towards vaccination of citizens for the fourth time, while others have not even had enough regular supply to vaccinate their health workers and those who are most at risk, ”he stressed.

Tedros argued that boost after boost in a small number of countries will not end a pandemic as long as billions remain completely unprotected.

“But we can and we must reverse this situation. We can end the acute stage of this pandemic in the short term while preparing now for future emergencies, “he said.

For this, he insisted, they must distribute vaccines efficiently and fairly produced, as well as medicines and supplies to treat COVID-19.

“WHO will continue to invest in vaccine production centers and will work with all manufacturers that are willing to share knowledge, technology and licenses, “he said.





UNICEF / Thoko Chikondi A woman receives the COVID-19 vaccine in the Kasungo district of Malawi.

Equity, equity, equity

He also called on scientists, business leaders, economists, teachers, and the general world population to demand that governments and pharmaceutical companies share the tools global health to end the death and destruction of this pandemic.

“We need equity in vaccines, fairness in treatment, fairness of evidence and equity in health, and we need your voices to drive that change. Fairness, fairness, fairness, ”repeated Tedros.

Before concluding, the CEO urged strengthen health support to countries or regions experiencing conflict or humanitarian crisiss, where it is even more difficult to curb the pandemic.

“The basic requirement for a life-saving intervention is the humanitarian access”He noted, adding that WHO has a presence on the ground in every humanitarian crisis and in all cases, with the exception of the Ethiopian region of Tigray, has found ways to reach populations with aid and supplies.

In this sense, he urged leaders and parties involved in conflicts to ensure that health and humanitarian corridors are open so that international agencies and civil society groups can bring vital assistance.





© UNICEF / Nahom Tesfaye Vegetable vendors at a market in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus won’t go away, please don’t give up

During the press conference, WHO experts insisted that, regardless of moving forward with vaccination, all countries should maintain social measures of public health that have worked such as wearing well-fitting masks that cover the nose and mouth and physical distance, as well as avoiding crowds and improving and investing in ventilation.

“The great message we have for everyone is: don’t give up. We are in this pandemic together and we will overcome it together. We have the tools to gain control over the virus so that the virus does not control our lives. We have the potential to significantly reduce transmission, “said the WHO lead epidemiologist.

Maria Van Kerkhove acknowledged, however, that the omicron variant is complicating the road and anticipated an even greater increase of cases next week.

In this context, he stressed that the coronavirus will have greater opportunities to mutate the more it continues to circulate and cautioned that this can lead to the emergence of more virulent and lethal variants. Hence the importance of reducing its circulation with the measures that are known.

The experts stressed once again that this virus will not go away, but they maintained that a lot can be done to minimize its impact.

“That is why we ask people to endure and to fight this virus together. Let’s be nice to each other and fight the virus, not other people, this is very important. (…) We need everyone to do their part because the virus takes every opportunity to infect. So you have to get vaccinated and demand that vaccines reach everyone equally. We need all the people to join in. Please do not give up because we are all in this together ”, emphasized Van Kerkhove.