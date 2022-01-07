Coudet congratulated Celta for signing “a free international player” like Orbelín Pineda

The Argentine strategist has not wanted to talk about the characteristics of the attacker because he has not yet seen him train

The Spanish Celta de Vigo completed its last training session this Friday before visiting Real Sociedad in Anoeta, with the presence of its first winter reinforcement, the Mexican international Orbelín Pineda, as the main novelty, in a session in which his compatriot also participated Nestor Araujo.

Orbelín Pineda greets Chacho Coudet @RCCelta

After signing his contract with the Galician club until June 2027, the former soccer player from Blue Cross He met the Argentine coach this afternoon Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet and his new teammates at the Afouteza sports city, where he has worked outside the group to try to speed up his set-up.

“It is evident that he has to do a preseason to be on a par with his teammates. His last game was at the end of November, he has been without activity for about 45 days. How long it will take, I don’t know, but hopefully we can add it as soon as possible “, explained his new coach at a press conference.

Coudet He did not want to talk about the characteristics of the attacker because he has not yet seen him train, although he congratulated the sports administration for having hired “an international player while he was free.”

The Peruvian international did not participate in this afternoon’s training session. Renato tapia, who was injured in the game of Cup against Atlético Baleares, but yes the central defender Araujo, who will return to the call after missing the last match of League against him Betis and that of Cup.