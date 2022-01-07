Club León: Chivas doesn’t want it. Will José Juan Macías deserve the last call with the Fiera?

It seems that everywhere they close the door to José Juan ‘JJ’ Macías, the most recent case being the blockade that Marcelo Michel Leaño I would have you in Chivas, so the rumor has arisen again of having him again in the ranks of the Emeralds of Club Leon.

The Mexican forward has had very few opportunities to play for his current club, the Getafe from The league from Spain, so according to ‘The Universal‘,’ JJ ‘would be annoyed and would seek to return to MexicoHowever, such a situation would have been complicated by the refusal of the helmsman of Chivas.

La Fiera battle to make plays

Santiago Ormeño.



And it is that, although it seems repetitive it seems that everything is accommodated to Macías, since after the tournament Opening 2021 elements like Santiago Ormeño They were far from what was expected in terms of their scoring quota.

On the other hand, the one with a slightly better performance was the Chilean Victor Davila, but it is a fact that the Fierce He does not go through the best of times when it comes to piercing rival networks.

Although in recent statements Jesús Martínez Murguía, president of the Club Leon has made it clear that he does not ‘close the doors to anyone’, it seems that today more than ever León requires the services of a player who despite getting tired of showing his intentions to leave the Esmeralda club, can give him the much sought-after clarity in goals.

IP