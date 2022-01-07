Children’s film characters that caused controversy: the actresses told their experience | Famous
Dominique Swain in Lolita
Dominique swain She was 14 when she starred in the second film adaptation of ‘Lolita’ in 1997. The story is about a minor seduced by an adult, so the film has several scenes of interaction between the man and the girl that caused controversy.
However, the production of ‘Lolita’ used a 19-year-old Dominique Swain body double in order not to violate the United States’ child pornography prevention law.
Brooke Shields in Pretty Baby
In 1978, Brooke shield She was 12 when she played a prostitute girl in the movie ‘Pretty Baby’. The film caused such controversy that People magazine labeled it “child pornography” and its release was banned in some cities in Canada.
Director Louis Malle was compared to Humbert Humbert, the fictional character of the professor in ‘ Lolita ‘; however, the filmmaker responded to the criticism saying that if it was classified as child pornography, it was “because they had not seen the film.”
40 years after the release of ‘ Pretty baby, the protagonist Brooke Shield declared in an interview with Vanity Fair that “it was the best creative project” in which she was involved.
Thora Birch in American Beauty
Thora Birch gave life to Mena Suvari in ‘American Beauty’ at the age of 17. In the story of the tape, Mena is the adolescent conquest of the character of Kevin Spacey. There is a scene where Mena finds her torso uncovered and Birch shot her without the help of a body double.
On the 15th anniversary of ‘American Beauty’, the actress recounted that there were “people who got mad at the scene” and described it as “a harrowing moment”; However, the intention of the sequence was to show the vulnerable character, but not sexual.
Also, the scene was supervised by Thora’s father, Jack Birch, who was an adult film star.
Kirsten Dunst in Interview with the vampire
Kristen dunst He participated in ‘Interview with the vampire’ when he was 10 years old. Although it was not his first film role, it was the first in which he would have a box kiss with Brad Pitt, who is 19 years older than her.
The actress expressed her discomfort when kissing Brad Pitt and recalled it in an interview years after the film’s premiere.
“Kissing Brad was very uncomfortable for me. I remember saying in interviews that he thought it was disgusting, that Brad had lice. I mean, I was 10 years old, “said the actress.
At 15, Kirsten Dunst was considered for ‘American Beauty’ but turned down the role.
Dakota Fanning in Hounddog
Dakota Fanning starred in ‘Hounddog’ in 2007 at age 12. The actress played Lewellen, a girl who finds refuge in the music of Elvis Presley while her family environment is violent.
There is a scene in the film in which the main character is a victim of rape, for which he received negative reviews. However, Fanning disagreed with critics, saying that attention should be paid to real cases of children around the world who go through similar situations to Lewellen.
Natalie Portman in Léon: The Professional
Natalie Portman she made her film debut as Mathilda in ‘Léon: The Professional’, when she was 12 years old. The character establishes a family relationship with a hitman, who becomes his protector after the death of his parents.
According to Variety, the first version of the film showed a relationship between Mathilda and Léon that was more loving than friendly; however, it was a disaster among the screening groups and the story had to be modified.
Despite the character portrayal changes, Natalie Portman was affected by the character. The actress said that after the film she received a letter with a rape fantasy and a radio program set a countdown to her 18th birthday, which made her feel “sexualized” and caused her to cover her body during adolescence.
Jodie foster She received an Oscar nomination when she was 13 years old for playing an underage prostitute in “Taxi Driver.” Despite praise for her performance, the film generated controversy for portraying a controversial character.
According to The New York Times, Foster had a four-hour session with a psychiatrist to determine that the actress was “mentally ready” for the role. Years after the release, Jodie Foster revealed that she experienced an awkward environment on set, as no one knew how to direct her.