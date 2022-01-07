cheapest 7-seat van in Europe

With prices starting at 15,000 euros, the Dacia Jogger opens its order book in Europe becoming the most affordable car with seven seats.

The new member of the Dacia range is now available on the Old Continent, as a simple, reliable and economical option for family transport. Its about Dacia jogger, family variant and seven seats derived from the new generation Logan / Sandero / Stepway, which is already sold in Europe but which, unfortunately, we will not have in Latin America.

The Romanian brand of the Renault Group defines this vehicle as “The most affordable family car in the ‘C’ segment”, thus placing it on the first step of the middle tier. In this way, it is an alternative to models such as Skoda Scala Wagon, Fiat Tipo Wagon, Renault Mégane Sport Tourer and the same Dacia Duster, with much more reasonable prices.

This Dacia Jogger is based on a simplified version of the CMF-B platform of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, which also shares with the aforementioned European Logan, Sandero and Stepway. Of them, too wears its mechanics, body panels up to stop “B”, and interior appearance.

Dacia Jogger: a cheap family

Dress in a crossover outfit To be in tune with fashion, the Dacia Jogger is basically a station wagon type car, as the Renault 12 and 18 Break were at the time. In this case, the bodywork reaches 4.54 meters long. To give you an idea, it is more or less what a Mazda CX-5 measures.

These dimensions translate into a vast interior space. In its seven-seat configuration, the cargo hold can offer between 160 and 213 liters capacity, while with five seats, the area is increased to a range between 708 and 842 liters. However, if the second row of seats is folded, the storage space goes up to 1,819 liters.

On a mechanical level, we find the engine in this car 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo TCe, in two versions. On the one hand, gasoline with 109 hp of power, and on the other the variant Bi-Fuel with liquefied petroleum gas, which delivers 99 hp yuA combined range of up to 1,000 km. Both are associated with a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive. There is no automatic version.

General Equipment

For the Dacia Jogger, four levels of equipment were arranged: Essential, Comfort, Extreme Limited Edition and Extreme + Limited Edition; with five seats as standard and seven seats as an option for 750 euros, at least in the case of France. The seven-seat models offer up to 60 different configurations.

Now, let’s review the equipment for versions. The Essential model has six airbags, automatic lights, explorer lights, electric front windows, autonomous emergency braking and system Media Control, which enables connect to cell phone as a multimedia center.

The Comfort variant adds air conditioning, roof rails, 16-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, rain sensor, reverse sensors, multimedia center with eight inch screen, two USB ports, electric rear glasses, central armrests and some special design elements.

For its part, the Extreme Limited Edition model carries 16-inch black alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, black mirrors, gray shields, Mirror link wireless, backup camera, floor and cargo mats and automatic air conditioning.

The top model, Extreme +, ends with electric parking brake, GPS navigation, high center armrest with glove box, front parking assistant and blind spot sensor.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Dacia Duster, the third generation will debut the 1.8 E-Tech hybrid technology

Dacia Jogger: Prices in Europe

Taking as reference the Values ​​effective as of January 2022 for France, these are the prices for which the Dacia Jogger can be purchased today:

Essential: € 14,990 (US $ 14,990 / $ COL 68,235,000)

Essential 7 seats: € 15,740 (US $ 17,780 / $ COL 71,700,000)

Comfort: € 16,700 (US $ 18,860 / $ COL 85,600,000)

Comfort 7 seats: € 17,450 (US $ 19,710 / $ COL 88,600,000)

Extreme Limited Series: € 17,700 (US $ 19,990 / $ COL 80,600,000)

Extreme Limited Series 7 seats: € 18,450 (US $ 20,837 / $ COL $ 84,100,000)

Extreme + Limited Series: € 18,200 (US $ 20,555 / $ COL 82,900,000)

Extreme + Limited Series 7 seats: € 18,950 (US $ 21,400 / $ COL 86,300,000)

However, this model is expected to reach European showcases just next march. For now, only orders are taken there by way of reservation.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Dacia Duster by Prior Design, the most aggressive and radical version of the SUV

Óscar Julián Restrepo Mantilla.



