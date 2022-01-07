CES 2022: Top Devices for Home and Game Lovers

Hundreds of state-of-the-art devices are unveiled at CES 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / Steve Marcus)

In this edition of CES 2022, the most important technology fair in the world, several innovative devices that will arrive throughout this year that promise to continue facilitating people’s day-to-day lives.

Despite the fact that many brands are not physically at the Las Vegas headquarters due to the increase in infections from the new variant of COVID-19, they have remotely presented their innovative devices.

In this way, we leave below some of the gadgets of the different categories that can be found such as gaming and home. It should be noted that although it cannot be said that they have been the best of the technology fair (since there are still many to see), yes there are some highlights.

Lenovo gaming Legion line laptop (Photo: Lenovo)

This is one of the most anticipated items, since the video game market is booming, especially after the pandemic, people looked for more forms of entertainment in their living room and on their own computer.

At this CES, Lenovo is aiming to satisfy notebook PC gamers with its Legion lineup. The 5i pro and 5 Pro have a 16-inch WQHD + screen with adaptive refresh rates of up to 240 Hz, in 16:10 format with a 100% sRGB color gamut and a response time of up to 3ms.

It is compatible with Dolby Vision, has 1TB storage, WiFi6 antenna to help gamers have a good connection, however, we must remember that it is always advisable to be connected with an ethernet cable. They have up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Processor or AMD Ryzen, including NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics performance.

ACEr gaming laptop unveiled at CES 2022 (Photo: ACER)

But it wasn’t the only one, too ACER announced the Predator Triton 500 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5, of its line of gaming laptops.

All feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, while the Acer Nitro 5 also includes AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor options.

Intel also introduced the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK and unveiled the new P-series product line focused on ultra-portable performance for gamers.

ASUS notebook line (Photo: ASUS)

In the line of home laptops that can be used by students or workers, several models were presented, such as the new line of Zenbook from ASUS that will arrive this year. These are laptops that offer different features to suit the different tastes of users.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED features a 17.3 ″ foldable OLED display in a compact 12.5 ″ format; Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, commemorating the first ASUS laptop outside of Earth. Finally, the new line of laptops in addition to their design have 12th generation Intel Core and the AMD Ryzen 5000 series mobile processor.

Samsung portable projector (Photo: Samsung)

Knowing that in recent years the pandemic made people seek more entertainment at home, Samsung introduced The Freestyle, a portable display with a speaker, Similar to a traditional projector, but smaller and with a larger image capacity that automatically levels, focuses and adjusts to the correct size, providing a proportional image at all times.

In turn, the device is a smart speaker that analyzes music to combine visual effects that can be projected on the wall, floor and anywhere else, as well as projecting images at large and quality to provide a home theater experience. Also has functions of any Samsung Smart TV, sharable with iOS and Android devices.

New JBL Boombox 3 Unveiled at CES 2022 (Photo: JBL)

As for sound, JBL is a leading brand in the market. In order not to be left behind, he presented the Enhanced Boombox 3 speaker. It is designed with a 3-way speaker system, consisting of two mid-range drivers and two tweeters, to deliver immersive sound in any environment.

It is resistant to dust and water; its charge lasts up to 24 hours, as it has a built-in Power Bank, and allows other JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to be connected to it to increase sound capacity.

Every day new devices are presented that will be launched throughout 2022, so there are still some presentations missing from various technology brands.

