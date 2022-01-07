CES 2022: futuristic mask with microphone included

Front image of the Razer Zephyr Pro mask (Photo: Razer)

With the pandemic the face mask They were necessary to maintain adequate sanitary measures, however, after two years many have also adopted them as an accessory, providing them with additional designs and elements.

In that sense, in the edition of CES 2022 the brand specialized in gaming, Razer, presented its new line of face masks that drew attention for their futuristic design as well as for including a system that amplifies the voice.

Its about Zephyr Pro which evolved from its previous Zephyr model, launched last year with an equally innovative design but without as many elements as the current one.

It is similar to the original, as it also has a replaceable N95 filter on each side to maintain the best possible sanity. In addition, for users who must perform greater physical activities, they can select between two adjustable air modes in their filtration chambers (4200/6200 RPM).

Zephyr mask image (Photo: Razer)

Razer kept its highlights RGB lights that can be customized by the user to the color that you like the most, as well as the silicone garters to adjust to the face.

In addition to the lights that are around the air filtration chambers, it has a transparent plastic cover so that other people can continue to see the expressions of the user, since the interior is also illuminated.

Although it retains much of its predecessor, this model includes a voice amplification system thanks to its microphone and two speakers located at the bottom of the futuristic mask.

With a button placed on the side of the gadget, the wearer can choose if they want amplify voice up to 60 decibels that it is the same to speak with a high tone without a mask (range of one meter).

Side view of Zephyr Pro (Photo: Razer)

This option was originally going to be integrated into the Zephyr from the previous year but they decided to remove it due to problems with its weight and battery, although they have shown that they only needed one more year to solve the problem.

The technology company focused on gaming also introduced the new Razer X Fossil Gen 6, a new generation of your ‘smartwatch’ It has a 30 percent higher performance than its predecessor.

It features three exclusive watch faces that include analog text and RGB Chroma lighting, as well as two interchangeable straps, all geared towards Esports players.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6 image (Photo: Razer)

Among the functions of the new device are the sleep tracking, With which it is possible to review the history of what the user has slept, control the rest and set sleep goals. It also includes a faster battery charging speed, reaching 80% battery in just over 30 minutes.

Count with one heart rate sensor Enhanced to continuously and accurately monitor the user’s blood oxygen.

Being a watch developed between Razer and Fossil, Users can also enjoy the options provided by the second such as cardiovascular fitness level monitoring, which shows an estimate of VO2 (maximum amount of oxygen the body can absorb) and biometrics to indicate cardiorespiratory health.

The Razer X Fossil Gen to launch globally this January with the price of USD 329 dollars, although it will also have a limited version almost three times the normal price.

