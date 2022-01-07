Cautivos, the Bolivian project against animal trafficking supported by Leonardo DiCaprio

Erick Ortega / La Paz

Can you imagine surviving in the confinement? Feeling more imprisoned than a condemned person, without the right to seek the sun to alleviate the cold or a little shade on a sunny afternoon. Always sleep in the same space with insurmountable walls. Defecate and urinate where you also eat. See a day go by, another and then another …

It is the path before madness. And this is precisely what happens to caged birds, which, in desperation, pluck feathers and twist and turn hurting their bodies against the lattice that deprives them of their freedom. This is the complaint of the Captives project, a book by the photographers David Grunbaum and Daniel Alarcón. The play is backed by actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

No, the comparison is not out of place. Chilean scientist Isabel Behncke tells BBC Mundo in an interview that humans also demonstrated attitudes similar to those of cloistered birds in the pandemic. “When I see how we begin to scroll on social networks without interacting, simply passively, repetitively, what I am observing are humans in captivity. It’s not very different from the caged parrots I saw plucking their feathers. “

The difference is that humans are responsible for the confinement of some animals, while they, victims of a cruel and little fought business that moves millions around the world.

Captives is the voice of protest by David Grunbaum and Daniel Alarcón. Through their photographs they denounce the terrible experience of animals condemned to live in cages.

These days the photographer Alarcón is in Spain, but he took a few minutes to talk with Página Siete and tell what the book is about. He explains: “The play is about keeping animals in captivity. It is a sad story for everyone. Behind each captive specimen there is a tragedy of abuse of these animals and destruction of forests ”.

Hollywood to the rescue

The year 2019, like many others, was disastrous for nature in the country. The fire destroyed more than five million hectares of forest and vegetation cover. As a reference, the urban area of ​​the city of La Paz has 18,000 hectares and that year in Bolivia something like 270 cities in La Paz were burned.

Animals burned, their fur scorched or injured after fleeing the fire were daily images of the disaster. The actor who played Jack Dawson in Titanic turned his gaze to this part of the world and was not indifferent to the environmental tragedy.

Alarcón says: “We are not friends of the actor, however we know him as a result of the fires that we suffered in 2019. A representative of his contacted us to ask for permission and to publish some images of us with animals rescued from the flames. DiCaprio wanted to denounce the fires in the entire Amazon on his Instagram … It was at that time that a communication began that has continued to this day ”.

On October 23, 2019, the actor replied on his Instagram the work of the photographers and a phrase from them: “With the images of the rescued animals we have tried to use the powerful tools of our profession as photographers to foster empathy for our beloved fauna. ”. Until yesterday, this publication had 685,676 “likes” and 4,163 comments.

A month later, on the same social network, the actor who won the Oscar for playing Hugh Glass in The Revenant again asked the world not to forget the burning in the Amazon.

It was not the only thing. On Tuesday, January 4, DiCaprio posted on Facebook: “Every year thousands of wild parrots are illegally captured and traded throughout Latin America for the pet trade, causing precipitous declines in their wild populations. In a new project, Daniel Alarcón and David Grunbaum capture surprising images of parrots and macaws that have been rescued from pet trafficking and poaching. They hope their images will inspire conservation action for species that are already threatened globally. ”

Twenty thousand people reacted to this publication, more than 700 comments were generated and the post was shared more than 2,000 times. DiCaprio made a similar post on Instagram and more than 577,000 people liked it. All these figures came in less than 24 hours.

The new project to which the actor refers is the book Captives, which is expected to be ready by the end of the year. Grunbaum affirms that it seeks to show animal beauty, create awareness for its conservation and therefore the conservation of its habitat. “We want to denounce the situation suffered by the majority of species of parrots in Bolivia that are victims of illegal trafficking of species. The images that make up the book are of animals in captivity and have been taken in different rescue centers throughout the country ”.

In this scenario, the support of the actor who put himself in the shoes of Jordan Belfort, in Wolf of Wall Street, is invaluable because it amplifies the message of the photographers. He has more than 51 million followers on Instagram; while on Facebook there are 19 million who follow him.

Grunbaum comments that the endorsement of the Hollywood star “is a very strong push. It feels great that personalities of this caliber notice that what you do is good. Even more so when we see that locally it is very difficult to get support for our projects. We would like that here also be valued, not only our work but what we try to transmit ”.

Alarcón appreciates the environmentalist gaze of Dr. Randall Mindy (a character in the hit movie Don’t Look Up). “He is aware of the characteristics of our project and supports all the initiatives that are being carried out in various parts of the world against the illegal trafficking of species, of course also in Bolivia.” Captives today is in the elaboration stage, however there is already expectation even in Hollywood. The objective is that more people know that it is impossible to live well shut up and without being able to spread your wings.

(DiCaprio) supports all the initiatives that are being carried out in various parts of the world against the illegal trafficking of species

Photographer Daniel Alarcon

Defender of the environment

Beginnings • Leonardo DiCaprio became interested in caring for the environment in 1998, when he created the foundation that bears his name.

Watch out • Your organization’s goal is to preserve Earth’s biodiversity through projects that protect wildlife.

Activism • DiCaprio uses different platforms to present his environmental fight. In his social networks he shares worldwide information about it.