Cardi B Wants To Know If Crypto Will Replace The Dollar: What The Creator Of Twitter Told Her

The co-founder of Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Jack dorsey got into the debate over whether cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) would replace the dollar.

What happened?

American rapper Cardi B He asked his Twitter followers if they think cryptocurrencies will replace the dollar.

Related content: Crypto: Twitter CEO Says ‘Bitcoin is Key to the Future of Twitter’

Within minutes, Dorsey responded to the tweet by replying: “Yes, Bitcoin will.”

Yes, Bitcoin will – jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

Because it is important?

Dorsey’s comment comes amid growing global adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by retail investors, celebrities, and institutions.

Just three years ago, the cryptocurrency market capitalization totaled $ 230 billion. Today it accumulates USD 2.25 trillion.

Dorsey is widely known for being a “Bitcoin maximalist“, Which means that he believes that Bitcoin retains all (or nearly all) the value of all digital assets and that it will dominate the cryptocurrency space in the future.

Dorsey’s fintech company, Square Inc., changed his name to Block Inc. (NYSE: SQ) earlier this month, in a nod to blockchain technology, among others.

Also, the company’s cryptocurrency unit changed its name to Spiral.

Related content: Crypto: Twitter CEO Tells Musk Bitcoin Is As ‘Irreverent’ As Dogecoin

Dorsey is also creating a $ 28.3 million trust with the rapper. Jay Z. The members of the trust board seek “Make Bitcoin the currency of the Internet”.

Dorsey has refused to consider buying Ethereum and other altcoins on several occasions.

The Twitter co-founder made a move in the style of the CEO of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon musk, in August, when he argued with Ethereum supporters.

Price action

Bitcoin has risen 3.9% over the last 24 hours, trading at $ 48,553.80 at the close of the edition on Tuesday, 21.

Via Benzinga, translated by El Planteo.

Photo: VOGUE Taiwan, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons