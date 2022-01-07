Cardi B launches summer sneakers with Reebok

Four trends in sneakers for this spring.

Cardi B confesses which are the 3 words that she would never include in her songs.

Cardi B has designed a new collection of sneakers from Reebok. As in everything the rapper and international star does, her style and spirit is imprinted on each of the models. And in that line of ‘sneakers’ with the American firm it could not be less. Each seam of each shoe is 100% Cardi.

The models that he has designed are very cool and are one of the best purchases in fashion trend that you can do this season. But Cardi wanted to send a message in it, since they are dedicated to mothers and the unconditional love they feel for their daughters. Under the title ‘Mommy & Me’ it is the reflection of what the artist feels about her daughter Kulture. A collection with this motivation can only be precious, and it is.

She is not the first singer to make the leap to design at the hands of a sports brand, in fact this is her second collection with the same brand. We’re still freaking out about Beyonce’s latest collaboration with Adidas, and we’re looking forward to the espadrille-style sneakers that Rosalía is supposed to launch with Nike.

JOSH FOGEL PHOTOGRAPHY

Cardi’s sneakers want to reflect her experience as a new mom in their colors and design. The Club C models are dyed in ‘Rose Gold’ and another in ‘Aqua Dust’ and are inspired by special moments from her new life as a mother with Kulture.

Cardi B’s sneakers for Reebok are going to be your best buy of the season

And how could it be otherwise, all the models are available in an adult, children and baby version because the Reebok x Cardi B collection is called ‘Mommy & Me’ and so if you want to go like your son or like your little sister, you can .

In addition, taking into account that they are super original sneakers and a total trend, their price seems quite reasonable. The adult ones cost 110 euros, but they promise to become your best friends for the rest of the season and next fall.

Reebok.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io