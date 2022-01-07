Cancer with mRNA, open door for “other diseases”

Haidong Dong, professor of immunology and researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester (USA).

Messenger RNA therapy (MRNA), developed for vaccines against Covid-19, helps improve the immune response in cancer patients who have not responded to treatment. This has been shown by an investigation carried out by a group of researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester (USA), led by Haidong Dong, Professor of Immunology, and published in the journal Cancer Immunology Research.

Following these findings, Medical Writing has contacted Dong to learn more about his research and the future application of these discoveries in other medical and scientific fields. One of the biggest stones in the cancer treatment journey is the low response rate in patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitors.

In this sense, by introducing MRNA in immune cells, the production of useful proteins to enhance their antitumor activity is feasible without attempting to modify the genome itself. For this reason, this mRNA technology has been of interest to cancer doctors and researchers.

What is the percentage of immunity in cancer patients who did not respond to treatment?

At this time we do not have an exact way to assess immunity in such patients. In fact, the antibody that we have generated in this study will be used to assess the functional status of immune cells within tumor tissues.

“The Covid-19 vaccine has helped us to work on this project and without it our work would have been delayed”

This project has been carried out over four years since our first observation of the different clinical responses, some preclinical models and their validation. All of them have been weighed down by the pandemic, but we are making up for lost time to meet all of these goals this year.

With this research on the table, what is the next step in cancer treatment?

We will identify the functional status of the patients’ immune system and accordingly, we will use an mRNA immune cell therapy to enhance the antitumor capacity.

“We have discovered how to improve the ability of immune cells to kill cancer cells”

Taking into account that we have discovered how to improve the ability of immune cells to eliminate cancer cells, a similar mechanism or approach can be extrapolated to treat other pathologies in which there are cells infected with pathogens that need to be quickly eliminated by the immune ones.

Without the Covid-19 vaccine, how long do you think it would have taken you and your team to reach these discoveries?

The vaccine has helped us a lot to work on this project, without a doubt our work would have been delayed but it is difficult to estimate how much, since other factors such as laboratory supplies also intervene.