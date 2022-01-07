Camila Cabello reveals a private detail of her first date with Shawn Mendes

You won’t believe what Camila Cabello decided to do before her first date with Shawn Mendes!

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they have always had an undeniable chemistry; Ever since they were teenagers and released the musical collaboration ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ together in 2015, fans were already beginning to suspect that there was more than just friendship between them. However, it was until 2019 that the singers decided to start a romance, right after premiering ‘Señorita’.

It was on July 4, 2019 when Shawn and Camila officially began their love story, but the artists had preferred not to reveal details about it, until now that Camila revealed a secret of her first date with the Canadian.

Camila reveals a private detail of her first date with Shawn Mendes

During her participation in Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, Camila revealed that she was so nervous before their first date that she did something super spontaneous …

“I swear to God, before Shawn and I first date, I was so nervous that I had two shots of tequila and sang ‘Defying Gravity’ in the shower, over and over again,” Camila said.

James asked her to set the scene and reveal what led her to act that way.

“Okay, Shawn and I had been talking for a couple of weeks, like, ‘OMG, I’m so excited to see you.’ Like, ‘I can’t wait to kiss you’, all those things, you know what I mean? ” she shared. “So obviously there’s a lot at stake, you know, before the first time. I’m like oh my gosh do I kiss him when I see him? I dont know…”

“We already had the duet together. We were friends, but we weren’t together, “Camila continued. “So he’s about to come and I’m so nervous I can’t bear it. My dad is there, I say, ‘Pour me two shots of tequila, just do it.’ And I just sang ‘Defying Gravity,’ ”the former Fifth Harmony member confessed.

And it is that, who would not be nervous before a date with Shawn Mendes?

