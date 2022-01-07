Cameron Diaz’s husband dedicates a loving anniversary message to her | Celebs U

Katia Treviño

Benji Madden let the actress know that he always dreamed of the family they have formed together.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

More than an “eternal honeymoon” is what Benji madden presumes to live with Cameron Diaz. The couple had been married for seven years and He dedicated a loving message to her where he spoke about how much he dreamed of having a family like the one he has now.

Today 7 years of marriage! I always dreamed of having a family like that. Happy, calm, consistent, loyal and unconditional in equal parts full of passion and depth. Calling it a honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life”, The musician began writing.

Later he let her know that the only thing he wants is that time does not pass so quickly to continue enjoying his company and his love.

“The only real challenge we have is to make time go by slower because life goes by fast in the happiness lane, always and forever knowing that we are at home @camerondiaz Happy anniversary! I love you!“Wrote the member of the rock band Good Charlotte.

The Hollywood actress was not far behind, and she let her husband know the great love she feels for him. In the comments section he wrote: “I love you more and more every day. Cheerful, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep is our love. I love you for ever and ever”.

Love story

A few months ago, the actress told in an interview for the podcast Anna Farris Is Unqualified that she met her husband thanks to his twin brother, Joel, and his wife Nicole Richie.

“I met him through my now brothers-in-law. I met them first and then I ran into Benji in the same room but it wasn’t on purpose or planned by Nicole or Joel either. It was something like, ‘Why hadn’t I seen it before?’ I saw him walk towards me and I thought: ‘Oh, it’s very sexy and I had not seen it before,’ “the artist confessed.

The love between them grew every day until they got married on January 6, 2015. Today they are very happy with their daughter Raddix, whom they had thanks to a surrogate. After being a mother, the actress announced that she would leave acting and so far she has fulfilled it.