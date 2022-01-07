Buccaneers cut (and deny) Antonio Brown

And the novel continues. We no longer know in which chapter we are going in this drama between Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers, but that they are giving everything, they are giving everything. After the statement that AB issued, the Bucs respond, first cutting it and then with another writing.

Antonio Brown mentioned that Bruce Arians knew about his ankle injury and now needs surgery for his injury. He even posted some screenshots of conversations with the Buccaneers head coach. and HERE we will tell you everything.

After the storm comes calm … well, not for the Buccaneers or Antonio Brown, because calm is still a long way from this issue. This Thursday, January 6, the Buccaneers officially released the wide receiver..

But they didn’t just cut Antonio Brown, but they also responded with a statement about the information about the injury he suffered and for the one that exploded during the Buccaneers vs Jets game, and that brings us to this little gossip.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have terminated Antonio Brown’s contract, effective immediately. While Antonio received treatment on his ankle and was included in the injury report the week before last Sunday’s game, our medical team cleared him to play before the start of the game and at no point during the game did he indicate to our medical staff that he could not play“Was the statement of the Bucs.

Coach Bruce Arians’ words on Antonio Brown

The Buccaneers head coach would not remain silent in the face of the accusations made by Antonio Brown and he also defended what AB mentioned in his statement with the screenshots, in addition to the comments on his contract release.

“Obviously, we let Antonio go today. Just to clarify a few things that happened, at no point during that game did he ask the coach or doctor about his ankle. ANDthat is the normal protocol. You go through protocol during games. I was never notified of that. So obviously that was the disturbing thing when we looked for him to return to the game.He said at a press conference.

“He was very upset at halftime about who was being the target. He calmed down, the players took care of that. It started again on the touchline. We had called the personal group with whom he had played the entire match, they refused to enter the match. That’s when I looked back and saw him basically fire the coach. Then I went back and approached him about what it was. ” He said, ‘I’m not going to play.’ ‘I’m not going to get the ball’. That’s when I said you’re done, get the ‘F’ out of here and that’s the endBruce Arians added.