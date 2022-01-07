Britney Spears ‘removes’ her sister Jamie Lynn from her social networks – El Financiero

The 2022 is the year in which Britney Spears will fully celebrate her freedom, after in November 2021 a judge finalized the guardianship by from his father after 13 years. One of the first acts of the singer was to ‘debug’ her social networks, so stopped following his sister Jamie Lynn.

During the hearings in which she participated, the interpreter of Overprotected had expressed his intent to sue her entire family by refusing to support her or take advantage of her money and fame to benefit from guardianship which she has faced since 2008. In recent days, Spears made some publications in which she defended that thought now that she is legally capable of making her decisions and the direction of her life.

Because of this, In the first hours of this year, she stopped following her sister from her social networks. Britney’s enmity with Jamie goes back a long way, because until June 2021 she refused to talk about the situation of the ‘pop princess’. The singer has shown that it is an extremely important issue for her, thanking Lady Gaga for publicly supporting her at the same time that she criticized Christina Aguilera for refusing to do so.

Jamie stated that she waited for her sister to express what she needed because she did not believe it was the right thing to do or her place to do so previously. After Britney testified in court, it was that she broke the silence. “I have made a very conscious decision in my life to participate only in her life as her sister, as an aunt to her children. Maybe I didn’t support it the way the public would like with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I have supported my sister, long before there was a hashtag and I will support her long after, “he said.