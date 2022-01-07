Britney Spears declares herself a free woman in her social networks | People | Entertainment

The artist accompanied her comments with nude photos and recent outings.

Singer Britney Spears She reappeared on her social networks to share her “free woman energy” and a couple of photos in which she appears partially covered, getting almost a million ‘likes’ in an hour.

“I did it! I went to dinner at a very good place in Los Angeles. I had no expectations because I haven’t been out for a long time. They just told me the food was good. I wanted to be pretty, so I put on a dress … or something like that, ”Spears wrote on her Instagram account.

The description he made of his amazement for the place, for the food, but above all for the attention he received, including, he said, his first glass of wine in 13 years. Wow, is this what I’ve been missing? He wondered.

“It is one of the most magical experiences of my life and I will never forget it,” concluded Spears, 40, a mother of two and currently engaged to Sam Asghari.

The celebrity lived 13 years under the tutelage and representation of her father, Jamie Spears, which ended by court order in September 2021. Spears was the protagonist of the #FreeBritney movement. Britney began the year by distancing herself from her sister, the actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears, whom she stopped following on social networks, alleging that she remained “idly” while others abused her.