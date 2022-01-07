Brian Ocampo’s signing was complicated; the player’s agent wants more money

The arrival of the Uruguayan attacker is complicated Brian Ocampo to the America. And is that RECORD He was able to know that the representative of the Uruguayan soccer player seeks to obtain more money from the operation, but in Coapa they are not willing to accept his claims.

Ocampo’s agent argues that, being a footballer under 23 years of age, when National Club, where Brian debuted, corresponds to a percentage of the sale for training rights, but in the Eagles they point out that being a free player and without a contract they do not have to do so.

It is handled that Montevideo National and the representative of Ocampo intend to obtain a figure of around 4 million dollars for their player, but in the Azulcrema board of directors they are determined to remain firm and not agree.

What is a fact is that Brian Ocampo does want to reach Coapa. For now, crucial hours are coming to deliberate whether or not the signing of the talented South American footballer occurs with the azulcrema team.

Yesterday, through the social networks of the National Cub, the players summoned for their preseason were officially announced, where the absence of Ocampo stands out due to the aforementioned: he no longer has a contract with the Bag.

America so far has only made official the arrival of two reinforcements for the Clausura 2022 Tournament that started yesterday in Mexican soccer: the Chilean Diego Valdes and the mexican Jonathan Dos Santos.

