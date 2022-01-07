Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and actors over 50 who continue to triumph – Film and TV – Culture

A look at Hollywood stars who stay current and show that their talent goes beyond age.

Jennifer Aniston, 52

While she was the brightest star on Friends, her career continued with box office hits in romantic comedies long after the series that made her famous ended. At 51, almost 52, Jennifer Aniston is still a star with her own shine – although she was the wife of Brad Pitt, before Angelina Jolie. On the dramatic series The Morning Show, she has also received accolades, such as the Sag Award for Best Actress.

Soon we will see her in a special chapter about Friends, a reunion with her setmates: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, in which they will remember anecdotes that they lived together playing their unforgettable characters.

Brad Pitt, 58

The heartthrob who made the teenagers of the 90s sigh, is 56 years old and continues to star in films and even win awards that he did not reach in his youth, such as the Oscar for best actor that he obtained for his role in Once upon a time … Hollywood. Being the “double action” of the character played by Leonardo Di Caprio served to consecrate himself in the legendary ceremony.

His divorce, custody of children and other aspects of his love life continue to air as in his youth. But Pitt is moving forward with his career, although he has taken a long hiatus in front of the cameras. The list of his jobs as a producer, behind the scenes, in these two years is already quite long.

Renée Zellweger, 52 years old

Jerry Maguire, The Bachelor, Irene me and my other me and even Bridget Jones herself have been left far behind in time. Renée Zellweger, who also did a great role in the musical film Chicago, received her Oscar for best actress with a much more recent film, in which, at the age of 50, she played Judy Garland, in the film Judy.

Before, she was away from the big screen for six years. A time when others fall into oblivion, but she managed to remind the world of the quality of her work and continue in the artistic Olympus.

Laura dern

From the age of 7, Laura dern is in front of the cameras. Daughter of Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, she has continued to act over the years, until being known for several generations. She is now 54 years old and her work as the divorce attorney for Story of a marriage stood out enough for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Antonio Banderas, 61 years old

He was about to win the Oscar for Pain and glory (2019), but the Spanish had conquered Hollywood for years. We saw it in a small role in the classic Philadelphia (1993), in which he played the role of the partner of the character played by Tom Hanks, and the following year playing Armand in Interview with the vampire. From then on he has played unforgettable roles ranging from Alejandro Murrieta, in The Mask of Zorro and The Legend of Zorro, through Puss in Boots and even the SpongeBob movie.

Javier Bardem, 52 years old

With a long career in Spanish cinematography, he has also successfully made the leap to Hollywood, in films such as The Roads Not Taken, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, Skyfall (2012). For now we see him in the recent premiere of Los Ricardo, a television series, alongside Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman, 52

Both in film and television series Nicole Kidman never goes unnoticed. The series The Undoing Y Big Little Lies They had in common telling the story of a woman involved in a murder investigation and yet both roles explore different nuances, and by both the Australian, who was once Tom Cruise’s wife, has been praised.

In film, he recently appeared in Acquaman, is the mother of the superhero, but is remembered for her performance in The hours, The others, Portrait of a lady Y Moulin Rouge.

Robert Downey Jr., 56

Iron Man is ageless. He was never the young superhero as if they could be Spider-Man or Superman himself, even Batman has always been younger than Tony Stark when he becomes Iron Man.

And I could go on playing it now and it would be just as believable. Iron Man saved Downey Jr., too, but his career, with all the ups and downs that threatened to erase him as an actor, has been full of memorable characters. It was Sherlock Holmes, whom he continues to play, as a new installment of this story is coming. Also, Chaplin and Dr. Dolittle.

Twice Oscar nominee and winner of two Golden Globes and a BAFTA. He has participated in films such as: Hombre de Hierro (2008), Iron man 2 (2010),The avengers (2012),iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) and Captain America: Civil war (2016), among others.

Hugh Jackman, 53

For many, Hugh Jackman is synonymous with the X-Men Wolverine, a character he last played in 2017. But his ability to transform into unforgettable characters has stood out even in roles that demand singing talents. It was Jean Valjean in the musical The Miserables, which earned him an Oscar nomination, but he also sang in the lead role in The great showman.

Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old

Jennifer López is already promoting her next lead role with romantic comedy overtones on social media: marry me, in which apparently she is the girlfriend of a character played by the young Colombian Maluma. His co-star in the film is Owen Wilson. The New York singer of Latin descent does not seem to be of age, as she continues to be the protagonist of these love stories that in other times seemed reserved for younger actresses.

Another film in which she played a dramatic role, which showed her versatility was Scammers of Wall Street for which the rumor spread that she would be nominated for an Oscar, something that did not happen. However, he made it clear that López can go with his talent far beyond romance stories.

