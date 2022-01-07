Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton to make Formula 1 film

Brad Pitt has produced a long list of tapes, including several nominated and winning bets on the Oscar, What 12 Years a Slave, The Departed, Moneyball, The Tree of Life, among others. On the other hand, the more recent Hollywood racing tapes like Ford vs. Ferrari or Rush received nominations, so maybe we’ll see that in this project.

Apple, which for a few years has entered the game of streaming and original productions, and has released tapes such as Finch with Tom Hanks, Cherry with Tom holland, in addition to On The Rocks scored by Sofía Coppola. Two of his tapes, WolfWalkers Y Greyhound, were her first Oscar nominees.

For now, it has not been mentioned when this production will start or when we can see a final launch. We could see it in 2023 or until 2024.

Brad Pitt will have a fairly active 2022 releasing three tapes. First is The lost city, a comedy with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, after Bullet train action film in which he stars together with several actors, directed by David leitch, and finally Babylon, from Damien Chazelle in which he will star with Margot robbie, which is about the transition from silent to talkies. Likewise, two tapes produced by him will have their release: Blonde, with Ana de Armas What Marilyn monroe, Y She Said, on cases of abuse of Harvey weinstein.

For its part, Lewis hamilton did not end 2021 as expected, since Max verstappen he took away the championship of the F1, but we will certainly see him fight for another in the next championship, starting in March in the Saudi Arabian GP.