BMW unveils new 31-inch screen for future electric cars

On the occasion of the celebration of CES 2022 in Las Vegas, the biggest tech event. The Munich firm presented its new entertainment system, which will carry the latest technology on the back of its next models with a screen of 31.0 inches and 8K resolution.

In partnership with Amazon, Bmw will integrate a Fire TV experience within your screen ‘BMW Theater Screen‘, allowing passengers, traveling in the rear, access to a wide variety of online content and streaming.

The 31.0-inch widescreen transforms the rear of the vehicle interior into a private theater with surround sound and 5G connectivity. This will unfold from the roof, the blinds will be adjusted to prevent outside light, while the ambient lighting will darken the cabin.

In addition, it will include a personalized sound experience by the Academy Award-winning soundtrack composer, Hans Zimmer. The panel will have an 8K resolution and touch interaction technology.

As additional extras, you will have a high definition webcam for video calls, 128 GB storage, Bluetooth headphones and a remote control to operate its different functions and positions, according to the taste of each one.



“We develop immersive digital experiences for sheer driving pleasure. In theater mode, the rear of the interior is transformed into a private movie theater. The screen creates an unprecedented experience that sets new standards for in-car entertainment. “he explained Frank Weber, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG Development.

The German firm explained that BMW Theater Screen will come integrated with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond sound system, which will offer a 4D experience with 30 speakers and 1500 watts power. As well as a resolution of 8000 x 2000 pixels, giving picture frames in Ultra HD quality.

BMW did not explain what would be the model that would integrate the screen, however it is possible that it is present in its luxury models. Some experts present at the CES mentioned that it could be included in the next Bmw i7 2023, same that will have the latest technologies developed by the Germans.