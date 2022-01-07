BlackBerry services stopped working since January 4

After more than 30 years of being present in the market, on January 4, 2022 we dismissed BlackBerry devices, as well as their services. The announcement of the suspension of services was made in September 2021, when the Canadian company warned its clients of the changes.

software such as BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1, as well as earlier versions will no longer be available or receive updates. While legacy internet services like BlackBerry Link, BlackBerry Desktop Manager, BlackBerry World, BlackBerry Project and BlackBerry Blend will be limited. Additionally, the use of mobile data, SMS, calls and 911 functionality could be affected. However, other BlackBerry devices that run on an Android operating system will have no major complications.

It is important to see BlackBerry as a brand that helped position the market for mobile phones and consumer phones. The Canadian company innovated with devices capable of sending and receiving emails and they were the first to be singled out as “smart.” But not even popularity could save the company from a decline due to the preference for other systems and phones, such as the iPhone and Android devices.

BlackBerry through time

Before being Blackberry, the company was known as Research in Motion or simply RIM. This was founded by Mike Lazaridis and Douglas Fregin with the aim of commercializing a system to transmit information to a TV wirelessly. But it was wireless data networks that catapulted RIM into the clouds. Then RIMGate, the forerunner of what we know as the BlackBerry Enterprise Server (BES), was created.

But it was not until 2000 that the RIM 957 came to light, although it took a couple of years for the integration of the service of mail from Blackberry. Although other companies such as Nokia, Sony Ericsson and Palm were the leaders in the markets for personal digital assistants (PADs), things changed in 2002 with the launch of the BlackBerry 5810, as it was the first RIM device to support GSM and GPRS.

The eyes of consumers who were open to mobile telephony saw BlackBerry as a reliable brand, although always with an executive cut. However, a radical change would make people want to have a BlackBerry in their hands. After several popular models, in 2005 the 8700 series was launched with a physical keyboard. RIM had great competitors, but it led the market for its innovation.

Breaking point

Sales were going well for RIM; 2006 was the year for the BlackBerry Pearl and the BlackBerry Curve, good devices, highly marketable and with the legendary QWERTY keyboard. But in 2007, the world met Apple’s iPhone. This cell phone was the revolution in smartphones and the one that shook a support for the rest of devices with a touch screen.

RIM was confident that users would not give up the physical keyboard and continued with them until 2010. Without a clear view of the new market movement and a clinging to “what works”, RIM missed a great opportunity and, little by little, it was lagging behind Apple and Android, who with their operating systems, conquered a great terrain in terms of consumer devices.

The fall

The fight was not easy. RIM counterattacked with the BlackBerry App World, its own application store with which it regained ground, closing with the third quarter of 2009 with 20.8 percent of the market. But Apple would not be left behind and with the iPhone 3G launched in 2008 the preference for this was already undeniable. smartphone. Motorola also made it clear that it could make good devices and released the Motorola Droid, with a touchscreen and physical keyboard that could be hidden. The best of two worlds.

This was a hit that RIM couldn’t easily recover from, perhaps it was one of the ones that brought him down. Despite the release of more smartphones and a tablet, RIM’s success seemed to be a thing of the past. New models came, but in 2013, the company began to accumulate considerable losses. They needed a restructuring.

2013 was a rough year for RIM. The company changed its name to BlackBerry, but its sales fell dramatically, so it announced that its devices would no longer see the light or be on the shelves. Once noted for innovation, it was now buried by new market visionaries. So he decided to focus on what he really knows how to do: software and business services.