Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: fall in price and enter a “golden circle”

This Wednesday, January 5, the cryptocurrency market shows signs of recovery and investors consider that the downside is an opportunity to buy digital assets to bet on a long-term rally .

For example, Bitcoin, the most valuable digital currency in the ecosystem, settled at US $ 46,000 and according to various analyzes of the Tradingview platform, which are carried out anonymously by users, This price is ideal to operate in the long term, since the crypto will break at US $ 52,000 to seek new highs.

In the short term, the picture is not so simple: according to the same source, Bitcoin is showing the same behavior as in the fall of May and July and analysts warn that the digital currency could fall to US $ 41,500.

Source: Tradingview

On the other hand, Ether, the cryptocurrency of the Ethereum smart contract network, around US $ 3,800 Y experts suggest that the digital currency entered a “golden circle”, which means it is a good time to buy.

Source: Tradingview

The fall in these two cryptocurrencies dragged the rest of the crypto market and other assets such as Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, XRP and Luna also fell.

