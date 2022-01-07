Benefits that onion brings to the health of our body

The onion it is one of the healthiest vegetables that exist. However, it is also one of the food that no one dares to eat bites due to its intense flavor.

For this reason, the onion has become the favorite accompaniment of several cymbals and of course in one of the main ingredients of hundreds of stews.

But if you have ever wondered what are the benefits that this vegetable can give our body, then we will reveal the most important ones.

Benefits of onion

Control sugar levels

According to various scientific research, onion turns out to be an incredible ally to control blood sugar, which is especially useful in people with diabetes.

One study found that eating 3.5 ounces, about 100 grams, of fresh red onion lowered blood sugar by about 40 mg / dl after four hours of eating the vegetable.

Avoid cardiovascular diseases

American scientists found that this food helps lower your levels of cholesterol, which helps our body to avoid cardiovascular diseases.

Research revealed that the high content of quercetin, a flavonoid antioxidant, reduces the chance of having a heart attack.

Defense against bacteria

In addition to all of the above, onions have antibacterial properties, which help our body to fight and eradicate bacteria such as Escherichia coli (E. coli), Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) and Bacillus cereus.