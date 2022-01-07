Ben Affleck says his favorite scenes from his Batman are in The Flash

The race of Ben affleck He suffered a powerful stumble when he made the decision to step into the shoes of Batman, thus picking up the witness of Christian Bale and joining the list of actors who have donned the bat armor over the years in the world of cinema and entertainment. television. Both in Batman vs superman like in The Justice LeagueAffleck was widely criticized, for his supposed “poor physical condition” and for the lazy performance he gave as Bruce Wayne. And it is not that in the Suicide Squad from David Ayer had plenty of room to show off on screen.

But all that could change very soon, because even though we will have to Robert Pattinson on screen next March in The batman, to give the character another reboot in theaters, we’ll see Affleck one last time in the movie The Flash, which has Andy Muschietti in the direction. In a talk to Herald Sun, Affleck confessed that his favorite moments from his Batman reside in this latest feature film.

Will we see the best Ben Affleck?

“Perhaps my favorite scenes and the best interpretation of Batman that I have done, are in the movie of The Flash.” The actor seems much more relaxed this time than when he had to shoot feature films within the cycle of Zack snyder. “It was a really nice ending to my experience with that character.”

The Flash It will be released on November 4, 2022 in United States. There is a long way to go. There, in addition, we will also see the Batman from Michael keaton, who recently explained why he stopped playing the bat in more movies. Robert Pattinson will appear before Affleck on screen characterized as Bruce Wayne, and depending on how the Reeves movie is, maybe even the good words of the protagonist of Daredevil they stay in very little thing.

Fountain.